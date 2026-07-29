Informations pratiques

Lagrasse

FESTIVAL ALBA FLAMENCA

Lagrasse Aude

Tarif : 50 – 50 – 50 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-10-21 19:30:00

fin : 2026-10-21

Date(s) :

2026-10-21

Alba Flamenca c’est le festival qui met en valeur la culture et la danse venue d’Andalousie.

Pour sa deuxième édition, le festival vous propose cinq jours d’émotions et de rencontres autour du flamenco d’aujourd’hui. Après le succès de sa première édition, le Festival Alba Flamenca revient avec une programmation d’exception réunissant des artistes majeurs de la scène flamenca espagnole et européenne. Entre grands concerts, danse, théâtre chorégraphique, créations inédites, masterclasses et moments de convivialité, le festival invite le public à découvrir un flamenco vivant, audacieux et profondément ancré dans la tradition.

Soirée de soutien pré-ouverture du festival

Dîner de gala et rencontre intimiste avec la compagnie de Maria Canea et les différents invités.

Sur réservation par mail.

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Lagrasse 11220 Aude Occitanie +33 6 30 36 86 47 geckoprodeurope@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Alba Flamenca is a festival that showcases the culture and dance of Andalusia.

For its second edition, the festival offers five days of excitement and encounters centered on contemporary flamenco. Following the success of its first edition, the Alba Flamenca Festival returns with an exceptional lineup featuring leading artists from the Spanish and European flamenco scene. Featuring major concerts, dance, choreographed theater, original productions, masterclasses, and opportunities for socializing, the festival invites the public to discover a vibrant, daring form of flamenco that is deeply rooted in tradition.

Fundraising Evening Festival Pre-Opening

Gala dinner and an intimate gathering with Maria Canea’s company and various guests.

Reservations required via email.

L’événement FESTIVAL ALBA FLAMENCA Lagrasse a été mis à jour le 2026-07-29 par