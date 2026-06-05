LES PTIBALS FESTIVAL FOLK 10ÈME ÉDITION Lagrasse
LES PTIBALS FESTIVAL FOLK 10ÈME ÉDITION Lagrasse vendredi 21 août 2026.
Lagrasse
LES PTIBALS FESTIVAL FOLK 10ÈME ÉDITION
4 Rive Gauche Lagrasse Aude
Tarif : 65 – 65 – 65 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-21 10:00:00
fin : 2026-08-21 01:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-21
Les Ptibals de Lagrasse sont de retour pour leur 10ème édition.
L’équipe de Bol d’Air vous attend nombreux !
Au programme
Salle polyvalente
10 h 30 12 h 30 Atelier danse Rueda avec Anaïs Parodi
Abbaye médiévale
10 h 30 12 h 30 Atelier danse Grèce avec Giulia Acciaroli
Salle polyvalente
14 h 16 h Atelier danse Branle béarnais avec Corinne Borsotto
Abbaye médiévale
14 h 16 h Atelier danse Arménie avec Véronique Chochon
16 h 18 h Atelier danse Balkans avec Fabrice Coetsier
Au café littéraire de l’abbaye médiévale
15 h 30 Discussion avec Bernard Coclet De la tradition à la création
Aux Étiroirs
18 h Initiation aux danses de bal
18 h 45 Scène découverte
19 h Accueil billetterie
21 h Salle début des bals Duo Supernovas Poolidor Bargainatt
Réservation conseillée places limitées
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4 Rive Gauche Lagrasse 11220 Aude Occitanie assoboldair11@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The Ptibals de Lagrasse are back for their 10th edition.
The Bol d’Air team looks forward to seeing you there!
On the program:
Salle polyvalente
10.30 am 12.30 pm Rueda dance workshop with Anaïs Parodi
Medieval Abbey
10:30 am 12:30 pm Greek dance workshop with Giulia Acciaroli
Salle polyvalente
2 pm 4 pm Branle béarnais dance workshop with Corinne Borsotto
Medieval Abbey
2 pm 4 pm Armenian dance workshop with Véronique Chochon
4 pm 6 pm Balkan dance workshop with Fabrice Coetsier
At the café littéraire in the medieval abbey
3:30 pm Discussion with Bernard Coclet: From tradition to creation
At Les Étiroirs
6 p.m. Initiation to ballroom dancing
6:45 pm Discovery stage
7 p.m. Box office reception
9 p.m. Ballroom Duo Supernovas Poolidor Bargainatt
Reservations recommended limited seating
L’événement LES PTIBALS FESTIVAL FOLK 10ÈME ÉDITION Lagrasse a été mis à jour le 2026-06-05 par
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