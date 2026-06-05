Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

LES PTIBALS FESTIVAL FOLK 10ÈME ÉDITION Lagrasse

LES PTIBALS FESTIVAL FOLK 10ÈME ÉDITION Lagrasse

LES PTIBALS FESTIVAL FOLK 10ÈME ÉDITION Lagrasse vendredi 21 août 2026.

Adresse : 4 Rive Gauche

Ville : 11220 Lagrasse

Département : Aude

Début : vendredi 21 août 2026

Fin : vendredi 21 août 2026

Heure de début : 10:00:00

Tarif : 65 65 65

Lagrasse

LES PTIBALS FESTIVAL FOLK 10ÈME ÉDITION

4 Rive Gauche Lagrasse Aude

Tarif : 65 – 65 – 65 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-21 10:00:00
fin : 2026-08-21 01:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-08-21

Les Ptibals de Lagrasse sont de retour pour leur 10ème édition.
L’équipe de Bol d’Air vous attend nombreux !

Au programme

Salle polyvalente
10 h 30 12 h 30 Atelier danse Rueda avec Anaïs Parodi

Abbaye médiévale
10 h 30 12 h 30 Atelier danse Grèce avec Giulia Acciaroli

Salle polyvalente
14 h 16 h Atelier danse Branle béarnais avec Corinne Borsotto

Abbaye médiévale
14 h 16 h Atelier danse Arménie avec Véronique Chochon
16 h 18 h Atelier danse Balkans avec Fabrice Coetsier

Au café littéraire de l’abbaye médiévale
15 h 30 Discussion avec Bernard Coclet De la tradition à la création

Aux Étiroirs
18 h Initiation aux danses de bal
18 h 45 Scène découverte
19 h Accueil billetterie

21 h Salle début des bals Duo Supernovas Poolidor Bargainatt

Réservation conseillée places limitées
  .

4 Rive Gauche Lagrasse 11220 Aude Occitanie   assoboldair11@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The Ptibals de Lagrasse are back for their 10th edition.
The Bol d’Air team looks forward to seeing you there!

On the program:

Salle polyvalente
10.30 am 12.30 pm Rueda dance workshop with Anaïs Parodi

Medieval Abbey
10:30 am 12:30 pm Greek dance workshop with Giulia Acciaroli

Salle polyvalente
2 pm 4 pm Branle béarnais dance workshop with Corinne Borsotto

Medieval Abbey
2 pm 4 pm Armenian dance workshop with Véronique Chochon
4 pm 6 pm Balkan dance workshop with Fabrice Coetsier

At the café littéraire in the medieval abbey
3:30 pm Discussion with Bernard Coclet: From tradition to creation

At Les Étiroirs
6 p.m. Initiation to ballroom dancing
6:45 pm Discovery stage
7 p.m. Box office reception

9 p.m. Ballroom Duo Supernovas Poolidor Bargainatt

Reservations recommended limited seating

L’événement LES PTIBALS FESTIVAL FOLK 10ÈME ÉDITION Lagrasse a été mis à jour le 2026-06-05 par

À voir aussi à Lagrasse (Aude)