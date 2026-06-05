LES PTIBALS FESTIVAL FOLK 10ÈME ÉDITION Lagrasse

Lagrasse

LES PTIBALS FESTIVAL FOLK 10ÈME ÉDITION

4 Rive Gauche Lagrasse Aude

Tarif : 65 – 65 – 65 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-21 10:00:00

fin : 2026-08-21 01:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-21

Les Ptibals de Lagrasse sont de retour pour leur 10ème édition.

L’équipe de Bol d’Air vous attend nombreux !

Au programme

Salle polyvalente

10 h 30 12 h 30 Atelier danse Rueda avec Anaïs Parodi

Abbaye médiévale

10 h 30 12 h 30 Atelier danse Grèce avec Giulia Acciaroli

Salle polyvalente

14 h 16 h Atelier danse Branle béarnais avec Corinne Borsotto

Abbaye médiévale

14 h 16 h Atelier danse Arménie avec Véronique Chochon

16 h 18 h Atelier danse Balkans avec Fabrice Coetsier

Au café littéraire de l’abbaye médiévale

15 h 30 Discussion avec Bernard Coclet De la tradition à la création

Aux Étiroirs

18 h Initiation aux danses de bal

18 h 45 Scène découverte

19 h Accueil billetterie

21 h Salle début des bals Duo Supernovas Poolidor Bargainatt

Réservation conseillée places limitées

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4 Rive Gauche Lagrasse 11220 Aude Occitanie assoboldair11@gmail.com

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English :

The Ptibals de Lagrasse are back for their 10th edition.

The Bol d’Air team looks forward to seeing you there!

On the program:

Salle polyvalente

10.30 am 12.30 pm Rueda dance workshop with Anaïs Parodi

Medieval Abbey

10:30 am 12:30 pm Greek dance workshop with Giulia Acciaroli

Salle polyvalente

2 pm 4 pm Branle béarnais dance workshop with Corinne Borsotto

Medieval Abbey

2 pm 4 pm Armenian dance workshop with Véronique Chochon

4 pm 6 pm Balkan dance workshop with Fabrice Coetsier

At the café littéraire in the medieval abbey

3:30 pm Discussion with Bernard Coclet: From tradition to creation

At Les Étiroirs

6 p.m. Initiation to ballroom dancing

6:45 pm Discovery stage

7 p.m. Box office reception

9 p.m. Ballroom Duo Supernovas Poolidor Bargainatt

Reservations recommended limited seating

L’événement LES PTIBALS FESTIVAL FOLK 10ÈME ÉDITION Lagrasse a été mis à jour le 2026-06-05 par