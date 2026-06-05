LES PTIBALS FESTIVAL FOLK 10ÈME ÉDITION Lagrasse

Lagrasse

LES PTIBALS FESTIVAL FOLK 10ÈME ÉDITION

4 Rive Gauche Lagrasse Aude

Tarif : 65 – 65 – 65 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-22 10:00:00

fin : 2026-08-22 01:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-22

Les Ptibals de Lagrasse sont de retour pour leur 10ème édition.

L’équipe de Bol d’Air vous attend nombreux !

Au programme

Salle polyvalente

10 h 30 12 h 30 Atelier danse Bourrées avec Bernard Coclet

Abbaye médiévale

10 h 30 12 h 30 Atelier danse Catalogne avec Anna Agudo

Salle polyvalente

14 h 16 h Atelier danse Poitou avec Lucas Thébaut

Bibliothèque

14 h 17 h NOUVEAU ! Atelier musique d’ensemble avec Camille Stimbre

Des Étiroirs à l’abbaye médiévale

14 h 30 Les Mandadors vous entraineront par une déambulation musicale des Étiroirs vers l’abbaye pour

15 h 30 Le bal des familles pour petits et grands, Pulsatilla vous fera tous danser à son bal des pépins. Suivi d’un goûter.

17 h 30 Les Mandadors vous ramèneront toujours en musique musicale aux Étiroirs pour continuer la soirée.

(Gratuit)

Aux Étiroirs

18 h Scène découverte

20 h Accueil billetterie

20 h 30 Salle début des bals Ciac Boum Duo Tanghe-Coudroy Ballsy Swing

Réservation conseillée places limitées

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4 Rive Gauche Lagrasse 11220 Aude Occitanie assoboldair11@gmail.com

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English :

The Ptibals de Lagrasse are back for their 10th edition.

The Bol d’Air team looks forward to seeing you there!

On the program:

Salle polyvalente

10.30 am 12.30 pm Bourrées dance workshop with Bernard Coclet

Medieval Abbey

10:30 am 12:30 pm Catalonia dance workshop with Anna Agudo

Salle polyvalente

2 pm 4 pm Poitou dance workshop with Lucas Thébaut

Library

2 pm 5 pm NEW! Ensemble music workshop with Camille Stimbre

From the Étiroirs to the medieval abbey

2:30 p.m. Les Mandadors take you on a musical stroll from the Étiroirs to the abbey for

3:30 p.m. A family ball for young and old, Pulsatilla will have you dancing the night away. Followed by a snack.

5:30 p.m. Les Mandadors will take you back to Les Étiroirs to continue the evening.

(Free of charge)

At Les Étiroirs

6 p.m. Discovery stage

8 p.m. Box office reception

8:30 p.m. Ballroom Ciac Boum Duo Tanghe-Coudroy Ballsy Swing

Reservations recommended limited seating

L’événement LES PTIBALS FESTIVAL FOLK 10ÈME ÉDITION Lagrasse a été mis à jour le 2026-06-05 par