LES PTIBALS FESTIVAL FOLK 10ÈME ÉDITION Lagrasse
LES PTIBALS FESTIVAL FOLK 10ÈME ÉDITION Lagrasse samedi 22 août 2026.
Lagrasse
LES PTIBALS FESTIVAL FOLK 10ÈME ÉDITION
4 Rive Gauche Lagrasse Aude
Tarif : 65 – 65 – 65 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-22 10:00:00
fin : 2026-08-22 01:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-22
Les Ptibals de Lagrasse sont de retour pour leur 10ème édition.
L’équipe de Bol d’Air vous attend nombreux !
Au programme
Salle polyvalente
10 h 30 12 h 30 Atelier danse Bourrées avec Bernard Coclet
Abbaye médiévale
10 h 30 12 h 30 Atelier danse Catalogne avec Anna Agudo
Salle polyvalente
14 h 16 h Atelier danse Poitou avec Lucas Thébaut
Bibliothèque
14 h 17 h NOUVEAU ! Atelier musique d’ensemble avec Camille Stimbre
Des Étiroirs à l’abbaye médiévale
14 h 30 Les Mandadors vous entraineront par une déambulation musicale des Étiroirs vers l’abbaye pour
15 h 30 Le bal des familles pour petits et grands, Pulsatilla vous fera tous danser à son bal des pépins. Suivi d’un goûter.
17 h 30 Les Mandadors vous ramèneront toujours en musique musicale aux Étiroirs pour continuer la soirée.
(Gratuit)
Aux Étiroirs
18 h Scène découverte
20 h Accueil billetterie
20 h 30 Salle début des bals Ciac Boum Duo Tanghe-Coudroy Ballsy Swing
Réservation conseillée places limitées
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4 Rive Gauche Lagrasse 11220 Aude Occitanie assoboldair11@gmail.com
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English :
The Ptibals de Lagrasse are back for their 10th edition.
The Bol d’Air team looks forward to seeing you there!
On the program:
Salle polyvalente
10.30 am 12.30 pm Bourrées dance workshop with Bernard Coclet
Medieval Abbey
10:30 am 12:30 pm Catalonia dance workshop with Anna Agudo
Salle polyvalente
2 pm 4 pm Poitou dance workshop with Lucas Thébaut
Library
2 pm 5 pm NEW! Ensemble music workshop with Camille Stimbre
From the Étiroirs to the medieval abbey
2:30 p.m. Les Mandadors take you on a musical stroll from the Étiroirs to the abbey for
3:30 p.m. A family ball for young and old, Pulsatilla will have you dancing the night away. Followed by a snack.
5:30 p.m. Les Mandadors will take you back to Les Étiroirs to continue the evening.
(Free of charge)
At Les Étiroirs
6 p.m. Discovery stage
8 p.m. Box office reception
8:30 p.m. Ballroom Ciac Boum Duo Tanghe-Coudroy Ballsy Swing
Reservations recommended limited seating
L’événement LES PTIBALS FESTIVAL FOLK 10ÈME ÉDITION Lagrasse a été mis à jour le 2026-06-05 par
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