FESTIVAL CINEMA D’ICI 2026 À L’HONNEUR LE CANAL DU MIDI Castelnaudary

Informations pratiques

Castelnaudary

FESTIVAL CINEMA D’ICI 2026 À L’HONNEUR LE CANAL DU MIDI

31 Boulevard Lapasset Castelnaudary Aude

Tarif : 6.5 – 6.5 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-23

fin : 2026-09-27

Date(s) :

2026-09-23

Le premier festival des films tournés en Occitanie revient à Castelnaudary !

Chaque année, à la fin du mois de septembre, la ville de Castelnaudary se transforme en un écrin de cinéma à ciel ouvert pour accueillir le Festival Cinéma d’Ici du 23 au 27 septembre.

Depuis 13 ans, Cinéma d’ici, l’Occitanie sur grand écran , célèbre un cinéma de proximité, ouvert sur le monde et riche de rencontres.

Cette édition met à l’honneur le Canal du Midi, à l’occasion des 30 ans de son inscription au patrimoine mondial de l’UNESCO, véritable décor et personnage de cinéma.

Le festival affirme également son engagement en faveur des femmes cinéastes, des documentaristes et des métiers de l’ombre, avec un coup de projecteur sur les photographes de plateau.

Plus que jamais, il invite le public à découvrir, partager, débattre et s’émouvoir autour d’un cinéma libre, curieux et profondément ancré dans les territoires.

Ce qui vous attend

– Des avant-premières de films en lien avec l’Occitanie et ses paysages

– Des rencontres avec des réalisateurs, acteurs et techniciens pour échanger sur leur travail et leur vision du cinéma

– Des ateliers et master classes pour les passionnés qui souhaitent approfondir leurs connaissances ou s’initier à l’art de la réalisation

– Des débats et tables rondes sur des thèmes chers au festival, comme le rôle du cinéma dans la valorisation des territoires.

Programme à venir sur www.castelnaudary.veocinemas.fr

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31 Boulevard Lapasset Castelnaudary 11400 Aude Occitanie contact@cinemadautomne.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The first film festival featuring films shot in Occitanie is back in Castelnaudary!

Every year, at the end of September, the town of Castelnaudary transforms into an open-air cinema to host the “Cinéma d’Ici” Festival from September 23 to 27.

For the past 13 years, “Cinéma d’Ici: Occitanie on the Big Screen” has celebrated local cinema that’s open to the world and rich in encounters.

This year’s edition honors the Canal du Midi, marking the 30th anniversary of its designation as a UNESCO World Heritage Site—a true cinematic backdrop and character in its own right.

The festival also reaffirms its commitment to women filmmakers, documentary filmmakers, and behind-the-scenes professionals, with a spotlight on set photographers.

Now more than ever, it invites the public to discover, share, discuss, and be moved by cinema that is free, curious, and deeply rooted in the region.

What to expect:

– Preview screenings of films connected to Occitanie and its landscapes

– Meetings with directors, actors, and crew members to discuss their work and their vision of cinema

– Workshops and master classes for enthusiasts who wish to deepen their knowledge or learn the art of filmmaking

– Debates and roundtables on topics close to the festival’s heart, such as the role of cinema in promoting regional areas.

Program coming soon at www.castelnaudary.veocinemas.fr

L’événement FESTIVAL CINEMA D’ICI 2026 À L’HONNEUR LE CANAL DU MIDI Castelnaudary a été mis à jour le 2026-08-17 par