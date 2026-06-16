Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

FESTIVAL DU CONTE RIEUX-VOLVESTRE SALLE DES FËTES Rieux-Volvestre

FESTIVAL DU CONTE RIEUX-VOLVESTRE SALLE DES FËTES Rieux-Volvestre

FESTIVAL DU CONTE RIEUX-VOLVESTRE SALLE DES FËTES Rieux-Volvestre jeudi 23 juillet 2026.

Lieu : SALLE DES FËTES

Adresse : Place des Jacobins

Ville : 31310 Rieux-Volvestre

Département : Haute-Garonne

Début : jeudi 23 juillet 2026

Fin : jeudi 23 juillet 2026

Heure de début : 10:30:00

Tarif :

Rieux-Volvestre

FESTIVAL DU CONTE RIEUX-VOLVESTRE

SALLE DES FËTES Place des Jacobins Rieux-Volvestre Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-23 10:30:00
fin : 2026-07-23

Date(s) :
2026-07-23

L’association et cric et crac au bout du conte vous invite à participer à la 19ème édition du Festival du Conte en Volvestre !
Événement proposé par l’association Et Cric et Crac au bout du conte .   .

SALLE DES FËTES Place des Jacobins Rieux-Volvestre 31310 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 87 63 33 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The association et cric et crac au bout du conte invites you %E0 to participate %E0 in the 19%E8th %E9edition of the Volvestre Storytelling Festival!

L’événement FESTIVAL DU CONTE RIEUX-VOLVESTRE Rieux-Volvestre a été mis à jour le 2026-06-16 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE

À voir aussi à Rieux-Volvestre (Haute-Garonne)