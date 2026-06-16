FESTIVAL DU CONTE RIEUX-VOLVESTRE SALLE DES FËTES Rieux-Volvestre
FESTIVAL DU CONTE RIEUX-VOLVESTRE SALLE DES FËTES Rieux-Volvestre jeudi 23 juillet 2026.
Rieux-Volvestre
FESTIVAL DU CONTE RIEUX-VOLVESTRE
SALLE DES FËTES Place des Jacobins Rieux-Volvestre Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-23 10:30:00
fin : 2026-07-23
Date(s) :
2026-07-23
L’association et cric et crac au bout du conte vous invite à participer à la 19ème édition du Festival du Conte en Volvestre !
Événement proposé par l’association Et Cric et Crac au bout du conte . .
SALLE DES FËTES Place des Jacobins Rieux-Volvestre 31310 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 87 63 33
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The association et cric et crac au bout du conte invites you %E0 to participate %E0 in the 19%E8th %E9edition of the Volvestre Storytelling Festival!
L’événement FESTIVAL DU CONTE RIEUX-VOLVESTRE Rieux-Volvestre a été mis à jour le 2026-06-16 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
À voir aussi à Rieux-Volvestre (Haute-Garonne)
- FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE À RIEUX-VOLVESTRE Place des Jacobins Rieux-Volvestre 20 juin 2026
- STAGE THÉÂTRE/LECTURE Rieux-Volvestre 26 juin 2026
- LES JEUDIS À LA GUINGUETTE DE RIEUX-VOLVESTRE Place du Préau Rieux-Volvestre 2 juillet 2026
- OUVERTURE DE L’ATELIER DE SYLVIAN MESCHIA Rieux-Volvestre 4 juillet 2026
- VISITE NOCTURNE RIEUX-VOLVESTRE Rieux-Volvestre 14 juillet 2026