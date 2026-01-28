Festival Épinal fait son cinéma Cinés Palace Épinal

Festival Épinal fait son cinéma

Un événement proposé par Image Est

Du 17 au 22 mars 2026, le festival Épinal fait son cinéma réinvestit la Cité des Images avec une programmation dense et éclectique pour sa troisième édition. Après avoir reçu Michel Ocelot, figure emblématique de l’animation française pour sa première édition, puis Costa-Gavras, réalisateur majeur du cinéma politique européen en 2025, le festival poursuit sa dynamique ascendante et confirme son ambition proposer au public des Vosges un événement à la fois populaire et exigeant.

La programmation mêlera à nouveau cette année avant-premières en présence d’équipes, ciné-concert, films inédits, projections jeunesse et animations destinées au grand public et aux scolaires.Tout public

An event proposed by Image Est

From March 17 to 22, 2026, the Épinal fait son cinéma festival returns to the Cité des Images with a dense and eclectic program for its third edition. After welcoming Michel Ocelot, an emblematic figure of French animation, for its first edition, and then Costa-Gavras, a major director of European political cinema in 2025, the festival continues its upward momentum and confirms its ambition: to offer the Vosges public an event that is both popular and demanding.

Once again this year, the program will include previews in the presence of film crews, ciné-concert, original films, youth screenings and events for the general public and schoolchildren.

