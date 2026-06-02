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FESTIVAL FOLKLORIQUE Pollestres

FESTIVAL FOLKLORIQUE Pollestres

FESTIVAL FOLKLORIQUE Pollestres vendredi 7 août 2026.

Adresse : Avenue Pablo Casals

Ville : 66450 Pollestres

Département : Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : vendredi 7 août 2026

Fin : vendredi 7 août 2026

Heure de début : 20:00:00

Tarif : 5 5 Tarif de base plein tarif Plein tarif

Pollestres

FESTIVAL FOLKLORIQUE

Avenue Pablo Casals Pollestres Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 5 – 5 –

Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-07 20:00:00
fin : 2026-08-07

Date(s) :
2026-08-07

̀ – ́ ’ ̀ !
  .

Avenue Pablo Casals Pollestres 66450 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 54 51 11 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

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L’événement FESTIVAL FOLKLORIQUE Pollestres a été mis à jour le 2026-06-02 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME