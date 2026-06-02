FESTIVAL FOLKLORIQUE Pollestres
FESTIVAL FOLKLORIQUE Pollestres vendredi 7 août 2026.
Pollestres
FESTIVAL FOLKLORIQUE
Avenue Pablo Casals Pollestres Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 5 – 5 –
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-07 20:00:00
fin : 2026-08-07
Date(s) :
2026-08-07
̀ – ́ ’ ̀ !
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Avenue Pablo Casals Pollestres 66450 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 54 51 11
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
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L’événement FESTIVAL FOLKLORIQUE Pollestres a été mis à jour le 2026-06-02 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME