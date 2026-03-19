FESTIVAL LE LIVRE ET LA CORRESPONDANCE HISTOIRE DE LA ROSE Canet-en-Roussillon
FESTIVAL LE LIVRE ET LA CORRESPONDANCE HISTOIRE DE LA ROSE Canet-en-Roussillon samedi 30 mai 2026.
FESTIVAL LE LIVRE ET LA CORRESPONDANCE HISTOIRE DE LA ROSE
Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 8 – 8 – 8
Tarif réduit
Tarif réduit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-30 10:00:00
fin : 2026-05-30 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-30
C’est le temps que tu as perdu pour ta rose qui rend ta rose importante. Antoine de Saint-Exupéry
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Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 63 71 22 87 contact@chateaudelesparrou.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
It’s the time you’ve wasted on your rose that makes your rose important. Antoine de Saint-Exupéry
L’événement FESTIVAL LE LIVRE ET LA CORRESPONDANCE HISTOIRE DE LA ROSE Canet-en-Roussillon a été mis à jour le 2026-03-23 par MAIRIE CANET
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