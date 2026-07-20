Informations pratiques

Vinça

FESTIVAL MUSIQUE ET ORGUE MONODIES ET POLYPHONIES SACRÉES DU MOYEN-ÂGE

carrer de l’esglesia Vinça Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 14 – 14 – 14

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-21 20:30:00

fin : 2026-08-21

Date(s) :

2026-08-21

L’association Jean-Pierre Cavaillé vous présente sa 51ème édition du Festival musique et orgue une série de concerts avec des musiciens aguerris et un répertoire varié au sein de l’église Saint-Julien et Sainte-Baselisse.

Monodies et polyphonies sacrées du Moyen Age par maîtrise de L’IRVEM, l’Institut de Recherche Vocale et d’Enseignement Musical Méditerranéen.

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carrer de l’esglesia Vinça 66320 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 97 04 38 festivaldevinca@outlook.fr

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English :

The Jean-Pierre Cavaillé Association presents the 51st edition of the Music and Organ Festival: a series of concerts featuring seasoned musicians and a varied repertoire at the Church of Saint-Julien and Sainte-Baselisse.

Sacred Monodies and Polyphonies of the Middle Ages performed by the choir of L’IRVEM, the Institute for Vocal Research and Mediterranean Music Education.

L’événement FESTIVAL MUSIQUE ET ORGUE MONODIES ET POLYPHONIES SACRÉES DU MOYEN-ÂGE Vinça a été mis à jour le 2026-07-20 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO