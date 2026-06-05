Carcassonne

FESTIVAL OFF DE CARCASSONNE CLÔTURE DE L’AMOUR

32 Rue Aimé Ramond Carcassonne Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-05 21:30:00

fin : 2026-07-05

Date(s) :

2026-07-05

De Pascal Rambert Par la Compagnie du Manège

Deux êtres qui se sont aimés se retrouvent face à face pour se dire adieu. Dans un duel verbal d’une intensité bouleversante, chacun livre sa vérité, ses blessures et ses regrets. Avec Clôture de l’amour, Pascal Rambert signe une œuvre magistrale sur la fin d’un couple, où les mots frappent avec autant de force que les silences. À l’origine, deux voix. Pour cette création, elles deviennent treize. Huit femmes portent la parole d’Audrey, cinq hommes celle de Stan. Une polyphonie de corps et de voix qui démultiplie l’intensité du texte et transforme l’histoire d’une séparation en une expérience profondément universelle, où chacun peut reconnaître un fragment de sa propre histoire d’amour.

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32 Rue Aimé Ramond Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 11 59 15 pacbilletterie@mairie-carcassonne.fr

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English :

By Pascal Rambert By Compagnie du Manège

Two people who have loved each other come face to face to say goodbye. In a verbal duel of shattering intensity, each reveals his or her truth, wounds and regrets. Pascal Rambert?s Clôture de l?amour is a masterful work about the end of a couple, in which words strike with as much force as silences. Originally, two voices. For this creation, they become thirteen. Eight women speak for Audrey, five men for Stan. A polyphony of bodies and voices that multiplies the intensity of the text and transforms the story of a separation into a profoundly universal experience, in which everyone can recognize a fragment of their own love story.

L’événement FESTIVAL OFF DE CARCASSONNE CLÔTURE DE L’AMOUR Carcassonne a été mis à jour le 2026-06-05 par