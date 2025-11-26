FESTIVAL DE CARCASSONNE LAURENT GERRA SE MET À TABLE ! Carcassonne

FESTIVAL DE CARCASSONNE LAURENT GERRA SE MET À TABLE !

Place Saint-Nazaire Carcassonne Aude

Tarif : 79 – 79 – 79 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-04 21:30:00

fin : 2026-07-04

Date(s) :

2026-07-04

Avec sa plume affûtée, son humour irrésistible et ses imitations cultes, Laurent Gerra est de retour au Festival de Carcassonne, prêt… à se mettre à table ! Son nouveau spectacle à savourer !

Service !

Quand Laurent Gerra passe à table, on sait d’avance que ce sera mitonné.

Certains ne manqueront pas d’être bien assaisonnés, quand d’autres seront servis aux petits oignons…

Nouvelle carte et plats signatures, il y en aura pour tous les goûts politiques, chanson, télévision et cinéma, toutes ses cibles passeront à la casserole, même les vegans ! ça risque d’être saignant !

L’actualité servie bien chaude, revisitée à la sauce GERRA, on en salive déjà !



Place Saint-Nazaire Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 11 59 15 pacbilletterie@mairie-carcassonne.fr

English :

With his sharp wit, irresistible humor and cult imitations, Laurent Gerra is back at the Carcassonne Festival, ready… to sit down to dinner! Enjoy his new show!

Service !

When Laurent Gerra sits down to dinner, you know in advance that the meal will be well prepared.

Some are sure to be well-seasoned, while others will be served onions?

With his new menu and signature dishes, there’s something for everyone: politicians, singers, TV and film stars all his targets will be on the menu, even the vegans!

We’re already salivating over the hot news, served up GERRA-style!

