FESTIVAL DE CARCASSONNE LAURENT GERRA SE MET À TABLE ! Carcassonne
FESTIVAL DE CARCASSONNE LAURENT GERRA SE MET À TABLE ! Carcassonne samedi 4 juillet 2026.
FESTIVAL DE CARCASSONNE LAURENT GERRA SE MET À TABLE !
Place Saint-Nazaire Carcassonne Aude
Tarif : 79 – 79 – 79 EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-04 21:30:00
fin : 2026-07-04
Date(s) :
2026-07-04
Avec sa plume affûtée, son humour irrésistible et ses imitations cultes, Laurent Gerra est de retour au Festival de Carcassonne, prêt… à se mettre à table ! Son nouveau spectacle à savourer !
Service !
Quand Laurent Gerra passe à table, on sait d’avance que ce sera mitonné.
Certains ne manqueront pas d’être bien assaisonnés, quand d’autres seront servis aux petits oignons…
Nouvelle carte et plats signatures, il y en aura pour tous les goûts politiques, chanson, télévision et cinéma, toutes ses cibles passeront à la casserole, même les vegans ! ça risque d’être saignant !
L’actualité servie bien chaude, revisitée à la sauce GERRA, on en salive déjà !
.
Place Saint-Nazaire Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 11 59 15 pacbilletterie@mairie-carcassonne.fr
English :
With his sharp wit, irresistible humor and cult imitations, Laurent Gerra is back at the Carcassonne Festival, ready… to sit down to dinner! Enjoy his new show!
Service !
When Laurent Gerra sits down to dinner, you know in advance that the meal will be well prepared.
Some are sure to be well-seasoned, while others will be served onions?
With his new menu and signature dishes, there’s something for everyone: politicians, singers, TV and film stars all his targets will be on the menu, even the vegans!
We’re already salivating over the hot news, served up GERRA-style!
L’événement FESTIVAL DE CARCASSONNE LAURENT GERRA SE MET À TABLE ! Carcassonne a été mis à jour le 2025-11-26 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 OT Carcassonne