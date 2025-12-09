FESTIVAL DE CARCASSONNE CLAIR OBSCUR EXPEDITION 33 A PAINTED SYMPHONY Carcassonne

FESTIVAL DE CARCASSONNE CLAIR OBSCUR EXPEDITION 33 A PAINTED SYMPHONY

Place Saint-Nazaire Carcassonne Aude

Tarif : 74 – 74 – 74 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-02 21:30:00

fin : 2026-07-02

Date(s) :

2026-07-02

A Painted Symphony est le concert officiel autour de la musique originale du jeu vidéo Clair Obscur Expedition 33 .

Sur la scène du Théâtre Jean-Deschamps, Lorien Testard (compositeur), Alice Duport-Percier (voix) et l’Orchestre Curieux interprèteront en live les thèmes emblématiques du jeu. Une expérience musicale à découvrir en live au Festival de Carcassonne 2026 !

Suite au succès des 4 concerts en octobre 2025 (soldout), une tournée européenne et française est annoncée pour 2026.

Place Saint-Nazaire Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 11 59 15 pacbilletterie@mairie-carcassonne.fr

English :

A Painted Symphony is the official concert featuring the original music from the video game Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 .

On the stage of the Théâtre Jean-Deschamps, Lorien Testard (composer), Alice Duport-Percier (vocals) and the Orchestre Curieux will perform the game?s emblematic themes live. A musical experience to be discovered live at the Carcassonne 2026 Festival!

Following the success of the 4 concerts in October 2025 (sold out), a European and French tour has been announced for 2026.

