LES RENCONTRES DOCUMENTAIRES MARCHAL PAR MARCHAL, PORTRAIT INTIME Carcassonne

Carcassonne

LES RENCONTRES DOCUMENTAIRES MARCHAL PAR MARCHAL, PORTRAIT INTIME

1 place Saint Nazaire Carcassonne Aude

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Début : 2026-06-27 22:00:00

fin : 2026-06-27

Date(s) :

2026-06-27

Les Rencontres Documentaires à Carcassonne , élaborées par Laurence Gasc et organisées en partenariat avec la Ville de Carcassonne Festival de Carcassonne, présentent leur édition 2026 ! Les 26, 27 et 28 juin, ne manquez pas les 3 nouvelles soirées de projection, en plein air sous le ciel étoilé de la Cour d’honneur du Château Comtal, au cœur de la Cité médiévale.

Un Film de Catherine Marchal

Inventeur du nouveau polar à la française, moteur de la renaissance du cinéma policier en France, Olivier Marchal s’est construit une image de flic blessé par la vie, un peu bourru et solitaire. MARCHAL PAR MARCHAL est un portrait intime par celle qui le côtoie au quotidien, la comédienne Catherine Marchal, l’amour de sa vie, la mère de ses enfants.

La réalisatrice va vers ceux qui l’ont connu, d’où qu’ils viennent, amis d’enfance, personnalités du monde du cinéma, de la télévision Daniel Auteuil, Bruno Wolkowitch ou encore Guy Lecluyse, flics et mauvais garçons… L’enfance, l’adolescence, la jeunesse, la première vie de flic, les débuts à la télévision, l’entrée au cinéma, le succès médiatique avec MR73, 36 quai des Orfèvres, Les Lyonnais, la réussite artistique, les difficultés à être formaté, les critiques parfois blessantes.

Catherine Marchal interroge l’homme sur la scène déserte du théâtre des Bouffes Parisiens, là, précisément où le couple s’est formé. Catherine Marchal est à la fois devant et derrière la caméra, In et Off, actrice, auteure et réalisatrice de ce film. Un documentaire clairement schizophrène. Un homme sous un jour différent. Un portrait original.

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1 place Saint Nazaire Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 11 59 15

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English :

Les Rencontres Documentaires à Carcassonne , developed by Laurence Gasc and organized in partnership with the Ville de Carcassonne Festival de Carcassonne, present their 2026 edition! On June 26, 27 and 28, don’t miss the 3 new evenings of outdoor screenings under the starry sky of the Cour d’Honneur of the Château Comtal, in the heart of the medieval city.

A Film by Catherine Marchal

The inventor of the new French-style crime thriller, and the driving force behind the renaissance of crime films in France, Olivier Marchal has built up an image of a gruff, lonely cop wounded by life. MARCHAL PAR MARCHAL is an intimate portrait by the actress Catherine Marchal, the love of his life and mother of his children.

The director turns to those who knew him, wherever they came from: childhood friends, film and TV personalities Daniel Auteuil, Bruno Wolkowitch and Guy Lecluyse, cops and bad boys… Childhood, adolescence, youth, first life as a cop, television debut, entry into the cinema, media success with MR73, 36 quai des Orfèvres, Les Lyonnais, artistic success, the difficulties of being formatted, the sometimes hurtful criticism.

Catherine Marchal interviews the man on the deserted stage of the Bouffes Parisiens theater, precisely where the couple was formed. Catherine Marchal is both in front of and behind the camera, in and out, actress, author and director of this film. A clearly schizophrenic documentary. A man in a different light. An original portrait.

L’événement LES RENCONTRES DOCUMENTAIRES MARCHAL PAR MARCHAL, PORTRAIT INTIME Carcassonne a été mis à jour le 2026-05-26 par