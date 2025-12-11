FESTIVAL DE CARCASSONNE LUDOVICO EINAUDI Carcassonne

FESTIVAL DE CARCASSONNE LUDOVICO EINAUDI

Deux ans après un premier passage mémorable, ayant rapidement affiché complet, Ludovico Einaudi est de retour au Théâtre Jean-Deschamps ! Une nouvelle soirée d’exception qui s’annonce au Festival de Carcassonne 2026, empreinte de poésie, d’émotion et de douceur, sous le ciel étoilé de la Cité Médiévale.

Ludovico Einaudi, pianiste et compositeur de renommée mondiale, a su captiver des millions de spectateurs avec sa musique minimaliste et émotionnelle, qui transcende les frontières du classique pour toucher un public bien au-delà. Né dans une famille passionnée par les arts, Einaudi a étudié avec les plus grands maîtres, dont Luciano Berio, avant de s’imposer sur les scènes internationales. Ses albums emblématiques, comme Le Onde, Divenire, In a Time Lapse et Elements ont su allier puissance et délicatesse, et il a marqué l’histoire avec des performances mémorables au Royal Albert Hall et lors de concerts inédits en pleine nature.

Einaudi est également un maître des bandes originales de films, signant des œuvres inoubliables pour Intouchables, Nomadland, The Father et La Tresse. Ses compositions récentes, marquées par une quête de simplicité et de profondeur, se retrouvent dans Underwater, un album intimiste inspiré par le silence du confinement, et dans The Summer Portraits, sorti en janvier 2025.

Ce concert promet des moments magiques et immersifs, vous invitant à plonger dans un univers sonore unique, où chaque note résonnera en harmonie avec vos émotions les plus profondes.

Two years after his first memorable performance, which quickly sold out, Ludovico Einaudi returns to the Théâtre Jean-Deschamps! Another exceptional evening at the Carcassonne 2026 Festival, full of poetry, emotion and gentleness, under the starry skies of the medieval city.

Ludovico Einaudi, world-renowned pianist and composer, has captivated millions of audiences with his minimalist, emotional music, which transcends the boundaries of classical music to reach far beyond. Born into a family with a passion for the arts, Einaudi studied with the greatest masters, including Luciano Berio, before making his mark on international stages. His emblematic albums, including Le Onde, Divenire, In a Time Lapse and Elements, have combined power and delicacy, and he has made history with memorable performances at the Royal Albert Hall and in unprecedented wilderness concerts.

Einaudi is also a master of film scores, penning unforgettable works for Intouchables, Nomadland, The Father and La Tresse. His recent compositions, marked by a quest for simplicity and depth, can be heard on Underwater, an intimate album inspired by the silence of confinement, and The Summer Portraits, released in January 2025.

This concert promises magical, immersive moments, inviting you to plunge into a unique sonic universe, where every note will resonate in harmony with your deepest emotions.

