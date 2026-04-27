Catllar

FESTIVAL PABLO CASALS: JEUNES TALENTS & FRIENDS

Catllar Pyrénées-Orientales

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Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-03 11:00:00

fin : 2026-08-03

Date(s) :

2026-08-03

Le Festival Pablo Casals vous propose un concert

Johannes Brahms (Quintette pour piano en fa mineur, op. 34)

Yuki Nakahashi (Quintette à cordes avec piano)

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Catllar 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 96 33 07 contact@festivalpablocasals.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The Pablo Casals Festival proposes a concert

Johannes Brahms (Piano Quintet in F minor, Op. 34)

Yuki Nakahashi (String quintet with piano)

L’événement FESTIVAL PABLO CASALS: JEUNES TALENTS & FRIENDS Catllar a été mis à jour le 2026-04-27 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO