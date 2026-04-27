FESTIVAL PABLO CASALS: JEUNES TALENTS & FRIENDS Catllar
FESTIVAL PABLO CASALS: JEUNES TALENTS & FRIENDS Catllar lundi 3 août 2026.
Catllar
FESTIVAL PABLO CASALS: JEUNES TALENTS & FRIENDS
Catllar Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 0 – 0 – 0
Tarif enfant
Tarif enfant
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-03 11:00:00
fin : 2026-08-03
Date(s) :
2026-08-03
Le Festival Pablo Casals vous propose un concert
Johannes Brahms (Quintette pour piano en fa mineur, op. 34)
Yuki Nakahashi (Quintette à cordes avec piano)
.
Catllar 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 96 33 07 contact@festivalpablocasals.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The Pablo Casals Festival proposes a concert
Johannes Brahms (Piano Quintet in F minor, Op. 34)
Yuki Nakahashi (String quintet with piano)
L’événement FESTIVAL PABLO CASALS: JEUNES TALENTS & FRIENDS Catllar a été mis à jour le 2026-04-27 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO
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