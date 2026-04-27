Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

FESTIVAL PABLO CASALS: JEUNES TALENTS & FRIENDS Catllar

FESTIVAL PABLO CASALS: JEUNES TALENTS & FRIENDS Catllar

FESTIVAL PABLO CASALS: JEUNES TALENTS & FRIENDS Catllar lundi 3 août 2026.

Ville : 66500 Catllar

Département : Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : lundi 3 août 2026

Fin : lundi 3 août 2026

Heure de début : 11:00:00

Tarif : 0 0 0 Tarif enfant Tarif enfant

Catllar

FESTIVAL PABLO CASALS: JEUNES TALENTS & FRIENDS

Catllar Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 0 – 0 – 0

Tarif enfant
Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-03 11:00:00
fin : 2026-08-03

Date(s) :
2026-08-03

Le Festival Pablo Casals vous propose un concert
Johannes Brahms (Quintette pour piano en fa mineur, op. 34)
Yuki Nakahashi (Quintette à cordes avec piano)
  .

Catllar 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 96 33 07  contact@festivalpablocasals.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The Pablo Casals Festival proposes a concert
Johannes Brahms (Piano Quintet in F minor, Op. 34)
Yuki Nakahashi (String quintet with piano)

L’événement FESTIVAL PABLO CASALS: JEUNES TALENTS & FRIENDS Catllar a été mis à jour le 2026-04-27 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO

À voir aussi à Catllar (Pyrénées-Orientales)