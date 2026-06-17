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LES BALADES DU CONFLENT VISITE DU VILLAGE ET DE L’EGLISE DE CATLLAR Catllar

LES BALADES DU CONFLENT VISITE DU VILLAGE ET DE L’EGLISE DE CATLLAR Catllar

LES BALADES DU CONFLENT VISITE DU VILLAGE ET DE L’EGLISE DE CATLLAR Catllar mercredi 22 juillet 2026.

Ville : 66500 Catllar

Département : Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : mercredi 22 juillet 2026

Fin : mercredi 22 juillet 2026

Heure de début : 16:00:00

Tarif : 8 8 8 Tarif de base plein tarif Plein tarif

Catllar

LES BALADES DU CONFLENT VISITE DU VILLAGE ET DE L’EGLISE DE CATLLAR

Catllar Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 8 – 8 – 8

Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-22 16:00:00
fin : 2026-07-22 18:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-07-22

Visite du village, autour du village et l’église de Catllar.
Promenade tranquille de 2 h maximum, accessible à tous, pour découvrir les particularités, les anecdotes des gens d’ici.
Rdv devant la boulangerie. Covoiturage. Réservation obligatoire.
  .

Catllar 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 86 88 00 99  manu.lalman@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Visit the village, around the village and the Catllar church.
A leisurely stroll of up to 2 hours, accessible to all, to discover the particularities and anecdotes of the local people.
Meeting point in front of the bakery. Car-sharing. Reservations required.

L’événement LES BALADES DU CONFLENT VISITE DU VILLAGE ET DE L’EGLISE DE CATLLAR Catllar a été mis à jour le 2026-06-17 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO

À voir aussi à Catllar (Pyrénées-Orientales)