FESTIVALYRIQUE CONCERT GRAND ORB Villemagne-l’Argentière
mercredi 12 août 2026 · Villemagne-l'Argentière
Informations pratiques
Villemagne-l’Argentière
FESTIVALYRIQUE CONCERT GRAND ORB
Villemagne-l’Argentière Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-12
fin : 2026-08-12
Date(s) :
2026-08-12
Festivalyrique 2026
Concert Grand Orb
Tony Boldan, Chloé Chaume, Enguerrand de Hys, et Marion Liotard pianiste
Entrée Gratuite
Festivalyrique 2026
Concert Grand Orb
Tony Boldan, Chloé Chaume, Enguerrand de Hys, et Marion Liotard pianiste
Entrée Gratuite .
Villemagne-l’Argentière 34600 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 87 83 05 20
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English : FESTIVALYRIQUE CONCERT GRAND ORB
Festivalyrique 2026
Grand Orb Concert
Tony Boldan, Chloé Chaume, Enguerrand de Hys, and pianist Marion Liotard
Free Admission
L’événement FESTIVALYRIQUE CONCERT GRAND ORB Villemagne-l’Argentière a été mis à jour le 2026-07-24 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB
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