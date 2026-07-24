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AGENDA · Villemagne-l'Argentière

FESTIVALYRIQUE CONCERT GRAND ORB Villemagne-l’Argentière

mercredi 12 août 2026 · Villemagne-l'Argentière

Informations pratiques

Début
mercredi 12 août 2026
Fin
mercredi 12 août 2026
Ville
34600 Villemagne-l'Argentière
Département
Hérault
Tarif

Villemagne-l’Argentière

FESTIVALYRIQUE CONCERT GRAND ORB

Villemagne-l’Argentière Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-12
fin : 2026-08-12

Date(s) :
2026-08-12

Festivalyrique 2026
Concert Grand Orb
Tony Boldan, Chloé Chaume, Enguerrand de Hys, et Marion Liotard pianiste
Entrée Gratuite
Festivalyrique 2026
Concert Grand Orb
Tony Boldan, Chloé Chaume, Enguerrand de Hys, et Marion Liotard pianiste
Entrée Gratuite   .

Villemagne-l’Argentière 34600 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 87 83 05 20 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : FESTIVALYRIQUE CONCERT GRAND ORB

Festivalyrique 2026
Grand Orb Concert
Tony Boldan, Chloé Chaume, Enguerrand de Hys, and pianist Marion Liotard
Free Admission

L’événement FESTIVALYRIQUE CONCERT GRAND ORB Villemagne-l’Argentière a été mis à jour le 2026-07-24 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB

À voir aussi à Villemagne-l'Argentière (Hérault)