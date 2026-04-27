Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

FÊTE DE LA SAINT JEAN

Place de la République Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-23 20:00:00

fin : 2026-06-23 00:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-23

Fête de la Saint-Jean à Font-Romeu

Le 23 juin, de 17h à minuit, venez célébrer la Saint-Jean dans une ambiance chaleureuse au cœur des Pyrénées ! Feu de joie, animations et musique rythmeront cette soirée festive et conviviale.

Entrée libre partagez ce moment magique sous les étoiles !

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Place de la République Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30

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English :

Fête de la Saint-Jean in Font-Romeu ?

On June 23, from 5pm to midnight, come and celebrate Midsummer’s Day in the heart of the Pyrenees! Bonfire, entertainment and music will punctuate this festive and convivial evening.

Free admission? share this magical moment under the stars!

L’événement FÊTE DE LA SAINT JEAN Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via a été mis à jour le 2026-04-27 par OT DE FONT ROMEU