Fête de la Saint-Jean Sainte-Maxime

Le 24 juin, Sainte-Maxime s’illumine pour célébrer la lumière et l’été avec la traditionnelle Fête de la Saint-Jean.

English : Fête de la Saint-Jean

On June 24, Sainte-Maxime lights up to celebrate the light and summer with the traditional Saint-Jean Festival.



At nightfall, the children open the ball with the procession of the lanterns. A luminous procession that crosses the city, carried by the energy of the little maximois (on inscription), towards the area of Magnoti. There, the folk groups Lei Magnoti and Fifres and drums set the pace with traditional dances and music.



Then, the show on the beach of downtown with the blazing of the big fire of Saint-Jean, highlight of the evening. Around the flames, dances continue before giving way to a fireworks display and an outdoor concert.



A festive and warm event that brings together residents and visitors every year.

