FÊTE DE LA SANT JORDI

Saint-Génis-des-Fontaines Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-17 09:00:00

fin : 2026-04-17

Date(s) :

2026-04-17

Organisé par Sant Genis Sardanista avec la participation des élèves de l’école

.

Saint-Génis-des-Fontaines 66740 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 89 84 33

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Organized by Sant Genis Sardanista with the participation of schoolchildren

L’événement FÊTE DE LA SANT JORDI Saint-Génis-des-Fontaines a été mis à jour le 2026-02-19 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE