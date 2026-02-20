PRESENTATION ET DEGUSTATION DES CUVEES DU MAS DU FIGUIER Saint-Génis-des-Fontaines

PRESENTATION ET DEGUSTATION DES CUVEES DU MAS DU FIGUIER

13 route de Brouilla Saint-Génis-des-Fontaines Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2026-04-24 19:00:00

fin : 2026-04-24 21:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-04-24

La soirée découverte consistera dans la présentation et la dégustation de vins du Mas du Figuier de 2012 (date de création du domaine) et jusqu’en 2018, il s’agit principalement de vins blancs sec et de vins rouges en AOP Collioure, un vin façon Rancio sec et un Banyuls Rimage. Réservation obligatoire.

13 route de Brouilla Saint-Génis-des-Fontaines 66740 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 48 98 00 08

The evening of discovery will consist of a presentation and tasting of Mas du Figuier wines from 2012 (when the estate was founded) to 2018, mainly dry white wines and AOP Collioure red wines, a dry Rancio-style wine and a Banyuls Rimage. Reservations required.

