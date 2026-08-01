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AGENDA · Sahorre

FÊTE DE SAHORRE Sahorre

vendredi 14 août 2026 · Sahorre

FÊTE DE SAHORRE Sahorre

Informations pratiques

Début
vendredi 14 août 2026
Fin
dimanche 16 août 2026
Heure de début
18:00:00
Ville
66360 Sahorre
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif

Sahorre

FÊTE DE SAHORRE

Sahorre Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-14 18:00:00
fin : 2026-08-16 00:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-08-14

Le Comité des Fêtes de Sahorre est heureux de vous inviter à trois jours de festivités, de musique et de convivialité ! Venez nombreux partager ces moments de fête en famille ou entre amis.
  .

Sahorre 66360 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 05 53 16 

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English :

The Sahorre Festival Committee is pleased to invite you to three days of festivities, music, and fun! We hope to see many of you there to share in the festivities with family and friends.

L’événement FÊTE DE SAHORRE Sahorre a été mis à jour le 2026-07-28 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO

À voir aussi à Sahorre (Pyrénées-Orientales)