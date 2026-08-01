FÊTE DE SAHORRE Sahorre
vendredi 14 août 2026 · Sahorre
Informations pratiques
Sahorre
FÊTE DE SAHORRE
Sahorre Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-14 18:00:00
fin : 2026-08-16 00:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-14
Le Comité des Fêtes de Sahorre est heureux de vous inviter à trois jours de festivités, de musique et de convivialité ! Venez nombreux partager ces moments de fête en famille ou entre amis.
.
Sahorre 66360 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 05 53 16
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The Sahorre Festival Committee is pleased to invite you to three days of festivities, music, and fun! We hope to see many of you there to share in the festivities with family and friends.
L’événement FÊTE DE SAHORRE Sahorre a été mis à jour le 2026-07-28 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO
À voir aussi à Sahorre (Pyrénées-Orientales)
- RANDO ACCOMPAGNEE BOUCLE PASTORALE ET MINIERE DE FALGUEROSA Sahorre 8 août 2026
- ROTJÀ VALLÉE ÉTOILÉE Sahorre 13 août 2026
- PETIT MARCHÉ ANIMÉ DE LA ROTJA Sahorre 13 août 2026
- RANDO ACCOMPAGNEE BOUCLE PASTORALE ET MINIERE DE FALGUEROSA Sahorre 15 août 2026
- RANDO ACCOMPAGNEE BOUCLE PASTORALE ET MINIERE DE FALGUEROSA Sahorre 22 août 2026