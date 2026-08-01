Informations pratiques

Sahorre

FÊTE DE SAHORRE

Sahorre Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-14 18:00:00

fin : 2026-08-16 00:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-14

Le Comité des Fêtes de Sahorre est heureux de vous inviter à trois jours de festivités, de musique et de convivialité ! Venez nombreux partager ces moments de fête en famille ou entre amis.

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Sahorre 66360 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 05 53 16

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The Sahorre Festival Committee is pleased to invite you to three days of festivities, music, and fun! We hope to see many of you there to share in the festivities with family and friends.

L’événement FÊTE DE SAHORRE Sahorre a été mis à jour le 2026-07-28 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO