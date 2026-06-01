Cadours

FÊTE DES SPORTS

COMPLEXE SPORTIF Cadours Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 0 – 0 – EUR

0

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-20

fin : 2026-06-20

Date(s) :

2026-06-20

Le SIVS du Pays de Cadours organise une grande fête dédiée aux sports !

Cet événement, ouvert à tous, propose un programme très riche initiations sportives (judo, karaté, tennis, rugby, …), mur d’escalade géant, show de football freestyle, présence de food-trucks, …

Nous vous attendons nombreux ! 0 .

COMPLEXE SPORTIF Cadours 31480 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 85 60 01 cadours.accueil@mairie-cadours.fr

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English :

The SIVS du Pays de Cadours is organizing a big party dedicated to sports!

L’événement FÊTE DES SPORTS Cadours a été mis à jour le 2026-06-09 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE