FÊTE DES SPORTS Cadours
FÊTE DES SPORTS Cadours samedi 20 juin 2026.
Cadours
FÊTE DES SPORTS
COMPLEXE SPORTIF Cadours Haute-Garonne
Tarif : 0 – 0 – EUR
0
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-20
fin : 2026-06-20
Date(s) :
2026-06-20
Le SIVS du Pays de Cadours organise une grande fête dédiée aux sports !
Cet événement, ouvert à tous, propose un programme très riche initiations sportives (judo, karaté, tennis, rugby, …), mur d’escalade géant, show de football freestyle, présence de food-trucks, …
Nous vous attendons nombreux ! 0 .
COMPLEXE SPORTIF Cadours 31480 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 85 60 01 cadours.accueil@mairie-cadours.fr
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English :
The SIVS du Pays de Cadours is organizing a big party dedicated to sports!
L’événement FÊTE DES SPORTS Cadours a été mis à jour le 2026-06-09 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
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