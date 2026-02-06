Fête des Vendanges Sainte-Maxime

Fête des Vendanges

Début : 2026-08-29

fin : 2026-08-30

2026-08-29

La traditionnelle Fête des vendanges est de retour pour honorer le début de la récolte du raisin dans notre magnifique région, alors que l’été tire tranquillement à sa fin.

Centre-ville Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 94 55 75 55 contact@sainte-maxime.com

English : Fête des Vendanges

The traditional Harvest Festival is back to celebrate the start of the grape harvest in our beautiful region, as summer slowly draws to a close.



Join us for a day of conviviality and joy, where the vineyards come alive to celebrate this crucial time of year. Discover the rich and intoxicating flavors of local wines, taste delicious regional dishes, and immerse yourself in the festive atmosphere of the harvest.



To add to the folkloric atmosphere of the event, we will be pleased to welcome the legendary Maxime folk group, Lei Magnòti. Their lively music and traditional dances will transport you on a journey to the heart of our cultural heritage.



Don’t miss this unique opportunity to immerse yourself in the art of viticulture and celebrate the richness of our terroir. Whether you are a wine lover, a culture enthusiast, or simply looking for a relaxing day with the family, the Harvest Festival is the ideal event for everyone.



So, come and join us and enjoy this joyful atmosphere during the Harvest Festival!

