Fête d’été à Meisenthal Meisenthal
samedi 15 août 2026 · Meisenthal
Informations pratiques
Meisenthal
Fête d’été à Meisenthal
Rue de la Poste Meisenthal Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
0
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-08-15 18:00:00
fin : 2026-08-16 03:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-15
Fête d’été à Meisenthal avec fête foraine, animation musicale avec l’orchestre Elixyr, feu d’artifice à 23h, restauration burger et frites maison, saucisses, merguez, cocktailsTout public
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Rue de la Poste Meisenthal 57960 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 84 38 60 97
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English :
Meisenthal Summer Festival featuring a carnival, live music by the Elixyr band, fireworks at 11 p.m., and food including homemade burgers and fries, sausages, merguez, and cocktails
L’événement Fête d’été à Meisenthal Meisenthal a été mis à jour le 2026-08-04 par COMMUNAUTE DE COMMUNES PAYS DE BITCHE
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