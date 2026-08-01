Informations pratiques

Meisenthal

Fête d’été à Meisenthal

Rue de la Poste Meisenthal Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-08-15 18:00:00

fin : 2026-08-16 03:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-15

Fête d’été à Meisenthal avec fête foraine, animation musicale avec l’orchestre Elixyr, feu d’artifice à 23h, restauration burger et frites maison, saucisses, merguez, cocktailsTout public

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Rue de la Poste Meisenthal 57960 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 84 38 60 97

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English :

Meisenthal Summer Festival featuring a carnival, live music by the Elixyr band, fireworks at 11 p.m., and food including homemade burgers and fries, sausages, merguez, and cocktails

L’événement Fête d’été à Meisenthal Meisenthal a été mis à jour le 2026-08-04 par COMMUNAUTE DE COMMUNES PAYS DE BITCHE