La Coka Nostra (UK) Place Robert Schuman Meisenthal

Informations pratiques

Meisenthal

La Coka Nostra (UK)

Place Robert Schuman La Halle Verrière Meisenthal Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

20

Tarif réduit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-09-12 20:00:00

fin : 2026-09-12

Date(s) :

2026-09-12

À l’occasion de leurs 20 ans de carrière, La Coka Nostra revient sur scène pour une série de concerts exceptionnels, célébrant une histoire profondément ancrée dans l’héritage du hip-hop hardcore et ses collaborations emblématiques.

Formé dans les années 2000, le collectif réunit des figures majeures de la scène underground comme Ill Bill, Slaine et Danny Boy, mais puise aussi sa force dans son lien direct avec House of Pain, groupe culte dont plusieurs membres et proches collaborateurs ont contribué à façonner l’ADN de La Coka Nostra. Cette filiation artistique se traduit par une énergie brute et une esthétique sans compromis, à la croisée du boom bap, du punk et de la culture underground.

Au fil des années, le groupe s’est distingué par de nombreuses collaborations avec des artistes influents de la scène hip-hop internationale, renforçant son statut de projet collectif ouvert, nourri par des connexions fortes et une vision artistique partagée.

Depuis deux décennies, La Coka Nostra fédère une fanbase fidèle à travers le monde, portée par des textes incisifs et une présence scénique intense.

Pour célébrer cet anniversaire, le groupe prépare un retour sur scène spécial, revisitant ses classiques tout en mettant à l’honneur les collaborations et l’héritage de House of Pain — promettant une expérience live unique, entre mémoire collective, rage et communion avec le public.Tout public

20 .

Place Robert Schuman La Halle Verrière Meisenthal 57960 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 96 82 91

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English :

%C0 To mark their 20th anniversary, La Coka Nostra is returning to the stage for a series of exceptional concerts, celebrating a history deeply rooted in the legacy of hardcore hip-hop and its iconic collaborations.

Formed in the 2000s, the collective brings together major figures from the underground scene such as Ill Bill, Slaine, and Danny Boy, but also draws its strength from its direct connection to House of Pain, a cult band whose members and close collaborators have helped shape La Coka Nostra’s DNA. This artistic lineage translates into raw energy and an uncompromising aesthetic, at the crossroads of boom bap, punk, and underground culture.

Over the years, the group has distinguished itself through numerous collaborations with influential artists on the international hip-hop scene, reinforcing its status as an open collective project, fueled by strong connections and a shared artistic vision.

For two decades, La Coka Nostra has built a loyal fanbase around the world, driven by incisive lyrics and an intense stage presence.

To celebrate this anniversary, the group is preparing a special return to the stage, revisiting its classics while honoring the collaborations and legacy of House of Pain— promising a unique live experience that blends collective memory, rage, and a sense of connection with the audience.

L’événement La Coka Nostra (UK) Meisenthal a été mis à jour le 2026-07-09 par OT DU PAYS DE BITCHE