Informations pratiques

Leuc

FÊTE MULTI ÉPOQUES

Leuc Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-26 10:00:00

fin : 2026-07-26 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-26

Fête multi époque du moyen âge au début du XX° siècle.

Le samedi soir grand banquet avec les troupes et spectacle de feu.

De 10h à 23h le samedi et de 10h à 18h le dimanche

.

Leuc 11250 Aude Occitanie +33 6 60 76 80 99 secretariat@leuc11.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

A multi-era festival spanning from the Middle Ages to the early 20th century.

On Saturday evening, there will be a grand banquet with the performers and a fire show.

From 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday

L’événement FÊTE MULTI ÉPOQUES Leuc a été mis à jour le 2026-06-30 par