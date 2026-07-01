FÊTE MULTI ÉPOQUES Leuc
dimanche 26 juillet 2026 · Leuc
Informations pratiques
Leuc
FÊTE MULTI ÉPOQUES
Leuc Aude
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-26 10:00:00
fin : 2026-07-26 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-26
Fête multi époque du moyen âge au début du XX° siècle.
Le samedi soir grand banquet avec les troupes et spectacle de feu.
De 10h à 23h le samedi et de 10h à 18h le dimanche
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Leuc 11250 Aude Occitanie +33 6 60 76 80 99 secretariat@leuc11.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
A multi-era festival spanning from the Middle Ages to the early 20th century.
On Saturday evening, there will be a grand banquet with the performers and a fire show.
From 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday
L’événement FÊTE MULTI ÉPOQUES Leuc a été mis à jour le 2026-06-30 par
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