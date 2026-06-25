FÊTE NATIONALE 14 JUILLET Espira-de-l’Agly
FÊTE NATIONALE 14 JUILLET Espira-de-l’Agly mardi 14 juillet 2026.
Espira-de-l’Agly
FÊTE NATIONALE 14 JUILLET
Chemin d’Estagel Espira-de-l’Agly Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-14 10:30:00
fin : 2026-07-14
Date(s) :
2026-07-14
Commémoration, concert, apéritif. Feu d’artifice à partir à 22h45.
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Chemin d’Estagel Espira-de-l’Agly 66600 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 64 17 53
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English :
Commemoration, concert, cocktail reception. Fireworks starting at 10:45 p.m.
L’événement FÊTE NATIONALE 14 JUILLET Espira-de-l’Agly a été mis à jour le 2026-06-25 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME
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