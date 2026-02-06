Fête Patronale

Centre-ville Eglise Sainte-Maxime Var

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Jeudi 2026-05-14

fin : 2026-05-15

Date(s) :

2026-05-14

Le cœur des Maximois et de tous les membres des associations de maintenance des traditions va battre à nouveau pour notre Sainte Patronne, les 14 et 15 mai prochain.

.

Centre-ville Eglise Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 94 55 75 55 contact@sainte-maxime.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Fête Patronale

The hearts of the Maximois and all the members of the associations for the maintenance of traditions will beat again for our Patron Saint, on May 14 and 15.



For, of course, the bravade will take place, with its aubades, its processions, the tromblonnades of the bravadeurs, the fifes and drums of the clique and the dances of the Magnotis, to honor as it should Saint Maximus and our traditions.



Masses, processions and aubades punctuate these 2 days entirely dedicated to local traditions.



A detailed programme is published for this event.

L’événement Fête Patronale Sainte-Maxime a été mis à jour le 2026-02-04 par Office de tourisme de Sainte Maxime