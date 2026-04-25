Festival La Magie des Orgues Église de Sainte-Maxime Sainte-Maxime
Festival La Magie des Orgues Église de Sainte-Maxime Sainte-Maxime dimanche 7 juin 2026.
Sainte-Maxime
Festival La Magie des Orgues
Église de Sainte-Maxime 3 place Mireille de Germond Sainte-Maxime Var
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-07 21:00:00
fin : 2026-06-07
Date(s) :
2026-06-07 2026-06-14 2026-06-28
La Magie des Orgues revient cette année avec une programmation d’exception mettant en lumière toute la richesse de l’orgue de Sainte-Maxime.
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Église de Sainte-Maxime 3 place Mireille de Germond Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 94 79 97 10 animations-culturelles@ste-maxime.fr
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English : Festival La Magie des Orgues
The Magic of Organs returns this year with an exceptional program highlighting all the richness of the Sainte-Maxime organ.
Three musical evenings will celebrate this unique instrumental heritage, performed by renowned artists and featuring diverse repertoires. A must-see event to discover or rediscover this majestic instrument and experience moments of profound emotion in the heart of the church.
Program:
1. Concert on June 7 Voice & Organ
The festival opens with a poetic dialogue between voice and organ, bringing together soprano Agnès Minier and organist Marc Pinardel. Their program will explore the great works of Purcell, J.S. Bach, Handel, Delibes, and Mozart. An elegant and luminous evening, where the purity of the voice blends with the power of the organ for an exceptional musical experience.
2. Concert on June 14 Violin & Organ
Violinist Déborah Köser and organist Jean-Baptiste Lasserre will offer a musical journey combining virtuosity and sensitivity. Their duo will create a dialogue between the timbres of the violin and the organ in a program blending great works from the Baroque, Romantic, and contemporary repertoires. A refined artistic encounter, brought to life by two kindred spirits and generous performers.
3. Concert on June 28 Organ Recital
To close the festival, organist Hermès Vernet will offer a recital spanning several centuries of music, from Purcell and Bach to Liszt, Langlais, and Guilmant. A rich and spectacular program that reveals the full expressive range of the organ, from virtuosity and depth to brilliance. A magnificent evening to bring this new edition of the Magic of Organs to a beautiful close.
L’événement Festival La Magie des Orgues Sainte-Maxime a été mis à jour le 2026-04-16 par Office de tourisme de Sainte Maxime
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