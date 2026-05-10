Fontenoy-le-Château

Feux de saint Jean

terrain de moto-cross Fontenoy-le-Château Vosges

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-08-08 19:00:00

fin : 2026-08-08 23:50:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-08

FEU DE LA SAINT JEAN à FONTENOY LE CHÂTEAU organisé par les Amis de l’école pour la 20 eme Edition cette année .

A partir de 19h repas sous chapiteau sur réservation au 0687094575.

Buvette et restauration rapide soirée animée par Dj Wolf Event’s.

A 23h mise en scène et spectacle pyrotechnique grandiose avec l’embrasement de la chavande (toujours aussi incroyable!) Parking situé à 10 min du site et ouvert jusqu’à 23h contribution de soutien à l’association de 3€/adulte il est conseillé d’arriver tôt en raison de la forte affluence vers 21h30-22h! Tout public

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terrain de moto-cross Fontenoy-le-Château 88240 Vosges Grand Est +33 6 87 09 45 75 stefvauthier@hotmail.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

FEU DE LA SAINT JEAN à FONTENOY LE CHÂTEAU organized by the Friends of the School for the 20th edition this year.

From 7 p.m.: meal under the big top, bookable at 0687094575.

Refreshments and fast food evening entertainment by Dj Wolf Event’s.

At 11 p.m., the stage is set for a spectacular pyrotechnic show, with the chavande set ablaze (as incredible as ever!) Parking 10 min from the site, open until 11 p.m. 3?/adult contribution to support the association we advise you to arrive early, as there will be a large crowd around 9:30-10 p.m.!

L’événement Feux de saint Jean Fontenoy-le-Château a été mis à jour le 2026-05-18 par OT EPINAL ET SA REGION