Autignac

FIND YOUR VOICE UNE EXPERIENCE DE CHANT POUR TOUS

Chemin de Ronde Autignac Hérault

Tarif : 160 – 160 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-12

fin : 2026-06-14

Date(s) :

2026-06-12

Six heures de coaching vocal sur trois jours, dans un cadre bienveillant, sans audition et sans fausses notes.

Animé par des chanteurs expérimentés avec la conviction que tout le monde peut chanter sans jugement, sans pression, un groupe chalerheux qui découvre ce dont leur voix est capable.

Places limitées.

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Chemin de Ronde Autignac 34480 Hérault Occitanie

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Six hours of vocal coaching over three days, in a caring environment, with no auditions and no false notes.

Led by experienced singers with the conviction that everyone can sing without judgment, without pressure, a warm-hearted group who discover what their voices are capable of.

Places are limited.

L’événement FIND YOUR VOICE UNE EXPERIENCE DE CHANT POUR TOUS Autignac a été mis à jour le 2026-05-26 par 34 OT AVANT-MONTS