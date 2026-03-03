Florian Lex Metz Congrès-Robert Schuman Metz

Florian Lex

Metz Congrès-Robert Schuman 100 Rue aux Arènes Metz Moselle

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-06-13 20:00:00

fin : 2026-06-13 21:45:00

2026-06-13

Un spectacle dans lequel vous allez forcément vous reconnaître. Comme tout bon Français qui se respecte, Florian la ramène à tout propos, adore râler et aime beaucoup trop… la raclette.

Il rêve d’un monde où les dictats de la société et les embrouilles du quotidien n’existent pas. Pourtant Florian sait que tout ça est impossible et qu’il vaut mieux y jeter un regard amusé et le tourner en dérision à la moindre occasion.

Auteurs et mise en scène Florian Lex et Yohann Lavéant

Tout public à partir de 12 ansTout public

A show you’re bound to recognize yourself in. Like any self-respecting Frenchman, Florian brings it up at every turn, loves to grumble and likes raclette too much.

He dreams of a world where society’s dictates and everyday hassles don’t exist. But Florian knows that all this is impossible, and that it’s better to look at it with amusement and make fun of it at every opportunity.

Written and directed by Florian Lex and Yohann Lavéant

For all ages 12 and up

