FONTJUN 44 SPECTACLE MÉMORIEL Thézan-lès-Béziers
FONTJUN 44 SPECTACLE MÉMORIEL Thézan-lès-Béziers samedi 20 juin 2026.
Thézan-lès-Béziers
FONTJUN 44 SPECTACLE MÉMORIEL
2 rue antoine de St Exupéry Thézan-lès-Béziers Hérault
Tarif : 0 – 0 – EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-20
fin : 2026-06-20
Date(s) :
2026-06-20
Spectacle mémoriel Fonjun 44 de l’Atelier H qui rappelle les évènements tragiques survenus en juin 1944 dans notre région à 20h30 à l’espace Culturel l’Instant T.
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2 rue antoine de St Exupéry Thézan-lès-Béziers 34490 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 32 67 00
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English : FONTJUN 44 SPECTACLE MÉMORIEL
Fonjun 44 memorial show by Atelier H, recalling the tragic events of June 1944 in our region, at 8:30pm at l’Espace Culturel l’Instant T.
L’événement FONTJUN 44 SPECTACLE MÉMORIEL Thézan-lès-Béziers a été mis à jour le 2026-04-15 par 34 OT AVANT-MONTS
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