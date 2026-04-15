Thézan-lès-Béziers

FONTJUN 44 SPECTACLE MÉMORIEL

2 rue antoine de St Exupéry Thézan-lès-Béziers Hérault

Tarif : 0 – 0 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-20

fin : 2026-06-20

Date(s) :

2026-06-20

Spectacle mémoriel Fonjun 44 de l’Atelier H qui rappelle les évènements tragiques survenus en juin 1944 dans notre région à 20h30 à l’espace Culturel l’Instant T.

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2 rue antoine de St Exupéry Thézan-lès-Béziers 34490 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 32 67 00

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English : FONTJUN 44 SPECTACLE MÉMORIEL

Fonjun 44 memorial show by Atelier H, recalling the tragic events of June 1944 in our region, at 8:30pm at l’Espace Culturel l’Instant T.

L’événement FONTJUN 44 SPECTACLE MÉMORIEL Thézan-lès-Béziers a été mis à jour le 2026-04-15 par 34 OT AVANT-MONTS