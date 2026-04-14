Fresque du Climat, CCI France Pays-Bas, Amsterdam

Fresque du Climat Vendredi 8 mai, 08h30 CCI France Pays-Bas

Réservé aux membres

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-05-08T08:30:00+02:00 – 2026-05-08T12:30:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-05-08T08:30:00+02:00 – 2026-05-08T12:30:00+02:00

This interactive workshop, held in small groups (maximum of 7 participants), is designed to help you explore innovative and actionable solutions for a more sustainable future. Here’s what you can expect from these sessions :

– A better understanding of climate issues,

– A space to brainstorm sustainable and actionable solutions,

– An inspiring experience to drive positive change.

CCI France Pays-Bas Hogehilweg 16 Amsterdam 1101 CD Zuidoost Hollande-Septentrionale [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.cfci.nl/evenements/a-venir/e/event/inspiring-fridays-fresque-du-climat.html »}]

Atelier pour comprendre les enjeux climatiques