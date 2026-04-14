Fresque du Climat, CCI France Pays-Bas, Amsterdam
Fresque du Climat, CCI France Pays-Bas, Amsterdam vendredi 8 mai 2026.
Fresque du Climat Vendredi 8 mai, 08h30 CCI France Pays-Bas
Réservé aux membres
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-05-08T08:30:00+02:00 – 2026-05-08T12:30:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-05-08T08:30:00+02:00 – 2026-05-08T12:30:00+02:00
This interactive workshop, held in small groups (maximum of 7 participants), is designed to help you explore innovative and actionable solutions for a more sustainable future. Here’s what you can expect from these sessions :
– A better understanding of climate issues,
– A space to brainstorm sustainable and actionable solutions,
– An inspiring experience to drive positive change.
CCI France Pays-Bas Hogehilweg 16 Amsterdam 1101 CD Zuidoost Hollande-Septentrionale [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.cfci.nl/evenements/a-venir/e/event/inspiring-fridays-fresque-du-climat.html »}]
Atelier pour comprendre les enjeux climatiques
À voir aussi à Amsterdam
- CCI France Pays-Bas – Networking Cocktail | Decathlon, Decathlon, Amsterdam 23 avril 2026
- CCEF – Réunion en ligne, TEAMS, Amsterdam 6 mai 2026
- Pavillon FRANCE, Amsterdam RAI, Amsterdam 19 mai 2026
- Quantum and AI Dinner, Amsterdam Science Park, Amsterdam 21 mai 2026
- Fresque du Climat, CCI France Pays-Bas, Amsterdam 5 juin 2026