GFNY La Vaujany Vaujany
GFNY La Vaujany Vaujany dimanche 21 juin 2026.
Vaujany
GFNY La Vaujany
Vaujany Vaujany Isère
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-21
fin : 2026-06-21
Date(s) :
2026-06-21
Vaujany est fière et a le plaisir d’accueillir la GFNY La Vaujany . Mythique course cyclosportive
Conseil vélo: assurez-vous d’apporter vos équipements homologués pour la montagne.
Renseignements et inscriptions https://lavaujany.gfny.com/
.
Vaujany Vaujany 38114 Isère Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 76 80 72 37 info@gfnyfr.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : GFNY La Vaujany
Vaujany is proud and delighted to host the GFNY La Vaujany, a legendary cyclosportive event.
Cycling tip: be sure to bring your approved mountain gear.
Information and registration: https://lavaujany.gfny.com/
L’événement GFNY La Vaujany Vaujany a été mis à jour le 2026-05-11 par Office de Tourisme de Vaujany