Vaujany

GFNY La Vaujany

Vaujany Vaujany Isère

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-21

fin : 2026-06-21

Date(s) :

2026-06-21

Vaujany est fière et a le plaisir d’accueillir la GFNY La Vaujany . Mythique course cyclosportive



Conseil vélo: assurez-vous d’apporter vos équipements homologués pour la montagne.

Renseignements et inscriptions https://lavaujany.gfny.com/

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Vaujany Vaujany 38114 Isère Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 76 80 72 37 info@gfnyfr.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : GFNY La Vaujany

Vaujany is proud and delighted to host the GFNY La Vaujany, a legendary cyclosportive event.



Cycling tip: be sure to bring your approved mountain gear.

Information and registration: https://lavaujany.gfny.com/

L’événement GFNY La Vaujany Vaujany a été mis à jour le 2026-05-11 par Office de Tourisme de Vaujany