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GOÛTER DE L’ART ÉPOQUE CONTEMPORAINE, JOANA VASCONCELOS, PLASTICIENNE Agde

GOÛTER DE L’ART ÉPOQUE CONTEMPORAINE, JOANA VASCONCELOS, PLASTICIENNE Agde samedi 20 juin 2026.

Adresse : place du Jeu de Ballon

Ville : 34300 Agde

Département : Hérault

Début : samedi 20 juin 2026

Fin : samedi 20 juin 2026

Tarif :

Agde

GOÛTER DE L’ART ÉPOQUE CONTEMPORAINE, JOANA VASCONCELOS, PLASTICIENNE

place du Jeu de Ballon Agde Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-20
fin : 2026-06-20

Date(s) :
2026-06-20

Conférence animée par Isabelle Mas-Reignier.
> Projection commentée suivie d’un goûter participatif
Artiste plasticienne portugaise née en 1971, Joana Vasconcelos travaille sur les thèmes de la féminité et de l’artisanat, avec des matériaux souvent issus des métiers textiles.
Elle surjoue la féminité pour mieux en dénoncer les lieux communs, met en perspective les mythes et la réalité, fait de nombreux détournements satiriques, jouant avec l’élégance come avec un masque vénitien.   .

place du Jeu de Ballon Agde 34300 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 94 67 00  mediathequeagathoise@ville-agde.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Lecture by Isabelle Mas-Reignier.
> Guided screening followed by a snack

L’événement GOÛTER DE L’ART ÉPOQUE CONTEMPORAINE, JOANA VASCONCELOS, PLASTICIENNE Agde a été mis à jour le 2026-05-16 par 34 ADT34

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