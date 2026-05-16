Agde

GOÛTER DE L’ART ÉPOQUE CONTEMPORAINE, JOANA VASCONCELOS, PLASTICIENNE

place du Jeu de Ballon Agde Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-20

fin : 2026-06-20

Date(s) :

2026-06-20

Conférence animée par Isabelle Mas-Reignier.

> Projection commentée suivie d’un goûter participatif

Artiste plasticienne portugaise née en 1971, Joana Vasconcelos travaille sur les thèmes de la féminité et de l’artisanat, avec des matériaux souvent issus des métiers textiles.

Elle surjoue la féminité pour mieux en dénoncer les lieux communs, met en perspective les mythes et la réalité, fait de nombreux détournements satiriques, jouant avec l’élégance come avec un masque vénitien. .

place du Jeu de Ballon Agde 34300 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 94 67 00 mediathequeagathoise@ville-agde.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Lecture by Isabelle Mas-Reignier.

> Guided screening followed by a snack

L’événement GOÛTER DE L’ART ÉPOQUE CONTEMPORAINE, JOANA VASCONCELOS, PLASTICIENNE Agde a été mis à jour le 2026-05-16 par 34 ADT34