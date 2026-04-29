Grand concert annuel Ottrott
Grand concert annuel Ottrott samedi 7 novembre 2026.
Ottrott
Grand concert annuel
Avenue des Myrtilles Ottrott Bas-Rhin
Tarif : – – EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche 2026-11-07 15:00:00
fin : 2026-11-08 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-11-07 2026-11-08
L’Orchestre Municipal d’Ottrott vous propose son traditionnel concert automnal.
Tombola et petite restauration sur place.
L’Orchestre Municipal d’Ottrott vous propose son traditionel concert automnal.
Tombola et petite restauration sur place. .
Avenue des Myrtilles Ottrott 67530 Bas-Rhin Grand Est +33 6 86 30 07 75 musique.ottrott@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The Ottrott Municipal Orchestra presents its traditional autumn concert.
Tombola and snacks on site.
L’événement Grand concert annuel Ottrott a été mis à jour le 2026-04-29 par Office de tourisme intercommunal du Mont Sainte-Odile
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- Circuit des Myrtilles cyclo et VTT Ottrott 19 juillet 2026
- Sentiers Plaisir Sur les traces des Anabaptistes du Haut Sommerhof Ottrott 7 août 2026