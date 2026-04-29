Ottrott

Grand concert annuel

Avenue des Myrtilles Ottrott Bas-Rhin

Tarif : – – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche 2026-11-07 15:00:00

fin : 2026-11-08 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-11-07 2026-11-08

L’Orchestre Municipal d’Ottrott vous propose son traditionnel concert automnal.

Tombola et petite restauration sur place.

L’Orchestre Municipal d’Ottrott vous propose son traditionel concert automnal.

Tombola et petite restauration sur place. .

Avenue des Myrtilles Ottrott 67530 Bas-Rhin Grand Est +33 6 86 30 07 75 musique.ottrott@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The Ottrott Municipal Orchestra presents its traditional autumn concert.

Tombola and snacks on site.

L’événement Grand concert annuel Ottrott a été mis à jour le 2026-04-29 par Office de tourisme intercommunal du Mont Sainte-Odile