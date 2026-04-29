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Grand concert annuel Ottrott

Grand concert annuel Ottrott samedi 7 novembre 2026.

Adresse : Avenue des Myrtilles

Ville : 67530 Ottrott

Département : Bas-Rhin

Début : samedi 7 novembre 2026

Fin : samedi 7 novembre 2026

Heure de début : 15:00:00

Tarif :

Ottrott

Grand concert annuel

Avenue des Myrtilles Ottrott Bas-Rhin

Tarif : – – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche 2026-11-07 15:00:00
fin : 2026-11-08 17:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-11-07 2026-11-08

L’Orchestre Municipal d’Ottrott vous propose son traditionnel concert automnal.
Tombola et petite restauration sur place.
L’Orchestre Municipal d’Ottrott vous propose son traditionel concert automnal.

Tombola et petite restauration sur place.   .

Avenue des Myrtilles Ottrott 67530 Bas-Rhin Grand Est +33 6 86 30 07 75  musique.ottrott@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The Ottrott Municipal Orchestra presents its traditional autumn concert.
Tombola and snacks on site.

L’événement Grand concert annuel Ottrott a été mis à jour le 2026-04-29 par Office de tourisme intercommunal du Mont Sainte-Odile

À voir aussi à Ottrott (Bas-Rhin)