Groundation, Scène Ella Fitzgerald, Genève

Groundation Vendredi 7 août, 21h00 Scène Ella Fitzgerald

Gratuit

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-08-07T21:00:00+02:00 – 2026-08-07T22:30:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-08-07T21:00:00+02:00 – 2026-08-07T22:30:00+02:00

Formé en 1998 à Sonoma en Californie, Groundation est une référence du reggae roots progressif. Dès ses débuts, le groupe développe un son inédit mêlant reggae et jazz, porté par des mélodies envoûtantes, des polyrythmies puissantes et des harmonies vocales soul. Révélé à l’international avec Hebron Gate (2002), produit par Jim Fox, il évolue avec une formation en constante mutation. Fort de plus de vingt ans de carrière, onze albums, des concerts sur cinq continents et des collaborations avec des légendes jamaïcaines, Groundation demeure une figure incontournable du reggae mondial.

https://groundation.com/

https://www.instagram.com/instagroundation

https://www.facebook.com/groundationmusic

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rv-Lr7Ca9ls

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ppDlJpkqKjk

Scène Ella Fitzgerald Avenue Alice-et-William-FAVRE 19, 1207 Genève Genève 1207 Les Eaux-Vives Genève [{« link »: « https://groundation.com/ »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « 104K Followers, 956 Following, 1,721 Posts – See Instagram photos and videos from GROUNDATION Official Instagram (@instagroundation) », « type »: « rich », « title »: « GROUNDATION Official Instagram (@instagroundation) u2022 Instagram profile », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/491444604_4033744826862822_6296299942003349782_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100_tt6&_nc_cat=111&ccb=7-5&_nc_sid=bf7eb4&efg=eyJ2ZW5jb2RlX3RhZyI6InByb2ZpbGVfcGljLnd3dy4xMDgwLkMzIn0%3D&_nc_ohc=Rq2nSBiOoRwQ7kNvwHTRXkP&_nc_oc=Adq0BdJuKd9RGhcqf3ioVdof_TeI_4v_kRvMkJDpVyZfH-C7_R2OKiemPsVGe0Kt0Ac&_nc_zt=24&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com&_nc_ss=7a289&oh=00_Af3i3bo4itMFasD3ZAVM5-sFDlWj5utxMSL3cN4PHhT0Sg&oe=69ED118F », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/instagroundation », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « options »: {« _disable_profile »: {« label »: « Disable profile embed », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

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« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ppDlJpkqKjk »}] http://www.ville-geneve.ch/plan-ville/musique/scene-ella-fitzgerald/

Reggae

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