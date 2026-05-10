Guided tour & local produces | Domaine de Grange Neuve Domaine de Grange Neuve Pomport
Guided tour & local produces | Domaine de Grange Neuve Domaine de Grange Neuve Pomport jeudi 2 juillet 2026.
Pomport
Guided tour & local produces | Domaine de Grange Neuve
Domaine de Grange Neuve 1830 Route du Périgord Pomport Dordogne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-02 14:00:00
fin : 2026-07-23 16:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-02 2026-07-09 2026-07-16 2026-07-23 2026-07-30 2026-08-06 2026-08-13
Tour of the winery and gourmet tasting 100% Périgord
Understand winemaker job and uncover its secrets.
Gourmet tasting of our organic wines and grape juice, with boards of products 100% Périgord.
TOUR OF THE WINERY AND GOURMET PERIGORD TASTING:
Understand winemaker job and uncover its secrets (educational tour in english)
+ Gourmet tasting of our organic wines and grape juice, with boards of products 100% Périgord (mainly charcuterie and cheese).
All publics.
Meeting point at the reception of the winery. Reservation is required (until the evening before). .
Domaine de Grange Neuve 1830 Route du Périgord Pomport 24331 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 58 42 23 castaing@grangeneuve.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Guided tour & local produces | Domaine de Grange Neuve
Tour of the winery and gourmet tasting 100% Périgord
Understand winemaker job and uncover its secrets.
Gourmet tasting of our organic wines and grape juice, with boards of products 100% Périgord.
L’événement Guided tour & local produces | Domaine de Grange Neuve Pomport a été mis à jour le 2026-05-07 par Pays de Bergerac, Vignoble & Bastides
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