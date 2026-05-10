Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Guided tour & local produces | Domaine de Grange Neuve Domaine de Grange Neuve Pomport

Guided tour & local produces | Domaine de Grange Neuve Domaine de Grange Neuve Pomport

Guided tour & local produces | Domaine de Grange Neuve Domaine de Grange Neuve Pomport jeudi 2 juillet 2026.

Lieu : Domaine de Grange Neuve

Adresse : 1830 Route du Périgord

Ville : 24331 Pomport

Département : Dordogne

Début : jeudi 2 juillet 2026

Fin : jeudi 2 juillet 2026

Heure de début : 14:00:00

Tarif :

Pomport

Guided tour & local produces | Domaine de Grange Neuve

Domaine de Grange Neuve 1830 Route du Périgord Pomport Dordogne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-02 14:00:00
fin : 2026-07-23 16:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-07-02 2026-07-09 2026-07-16 2026-07-23 2026-07-30 2026-08-06 2026-08-13

Tour of the winery and gourmet tasting 100% Périgord

Understand winemaker job and uncover its secrets.
Gourmet tasting of our organic wines and grape juice, with boards of products 100% Périgord.
TOUR OF THE WINERY AND GOURMET PERIGORD TASTING:
Understand winemaker job and uncover its secrets (educational tour in english)
+ Gourmet tasting of our organic wines and grape juice, with boards of products 100% Périgord (mainly charcuterie and cheese).

All publics.
Meeting point at the reception of the winery. Reservation is required (until the evening before).   .

Domaine de Grange Neuve 1830 Route du Périgord Pomport 24331 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 58 42 23  castaing@grangeneuve.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Guided tour & local produces | Domaine de Grange Neuve

Tour of the winery and gourmet tasting 100% Périgord

Understand winemaker job and uncover its secrets.
Gourmet tasting of our organic wines and grape juice, with boards of products 100% Périgord.

L’événement Guided tour & local produces | Domaine de Grange Neuve Pomport a été mis à jour le 2026-05-07 par Pays de Bergerac, Vignoble & Bastides

À voir aussi à Pomport (Dordogne)