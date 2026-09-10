Guignol, Théâtre La Ruche, Nantes

Informations pratiques

Guignol 4 octobre 2026 – 2 mai 2027, certains dimanches Théâtre La Ruche Loire-Atlantique

de 7 à 10€

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-10-04T11:30:00+02:00 – 2026-10-04T12:30:00+02:00

Fin : 2027-05-02T11:30:00+02:00 – 2027-05-02T12:30:00+02:00

Retrouvez Guignol, Gnafron, Mr le Gendarme, ainsi que d’autres personnages également haut en couleurs, et plongez dans la plus grande tradition de marionnette française.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?si=qjDp0eIxmZ8QOsKN&v=jLMQy6122WQ&feature=youtu.be

Théâtre La Ruche 8 rue Félibien Nantes 44000 Hauts-Pavés – Saint-Félix Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.billetreduc.com/spectacle/guignol-355471 »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://laruchenantes.vosbillets.fr/ »}, {« type »: « email », « value »: « contact@laruchenantes.fr »}] [{« data »: {« author »: « Thu00e9u00e2tre Sirocco », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Manipulation : Geoffrey SaumontnnProduction : Label Villenhttps://asso-labelville.fr/nnVidu00e9o : Zone 47nhttps://zone47.fr/nnRemerciements :nVille de Saint-Quay-PortrieuxnAou00fbt 2024 », « type »: « video », « title »: « Guignol // Teaser », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/jLMQy6122WQ/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jLMQy6122WQ », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPj_q2P6r0xf5BQq6huA5Kg », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?si=qjDp0eIxmZ8QOsKN&v=jLMQy6122WQ&feature=youtu.be »}]

Chaque dimanche, une nouvelle histoire. jeune public théâtre