Informations pratiques

Mirmande

Guinguette Tropicale

Stade Mirmande Drôme

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-08 17:00:00

fin : 2026-07-08 23:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-08

L’asso AL ZUR renouvelle sa Guinguette Tropicale et démarre la saison à Mirmande le temps d’une soirée festive, conviviale et culturelle avec Oté Mità et Tropiko Sur !! Au programme concert Oté Mita, espace créatif enfants, cantine bio, buvette locale..

.

Stade Mirmande 26270 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes asso.alzur@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The AL ZUR association is revamping its Guinguette Tropicale and kicking off the season in Mirmande with a festive, friendly, and cultural evening featuring Oté Mitó and Tropiko Sur!! On the program: a concert by Oté Mita, a creative space for kids, an organic food stand, and a local refreshment stand…

L’événement Guinguette Tropicale Mirmande a été mis à jour le 2026-07-03 par Office de Tourisme de la Vallée de la Drôme