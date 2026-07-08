Guinguette Tropicale Mirmande
mercredi 8 juillet 2026 · Mirmande
Informations pratiques
Mirmande
Guinguette Tropicale
Stade Mirmande Drôme
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-08 17:00:00
fin : 2026-07-08 23:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-08
L’asso AL ZUR renouvelle sa Guinguette Tropicale et démarre la saison à Mirmande le temps d’une soirée festive, conviviale et culturelle avec Oté Mità et Tropiko Sur !! Au programme concert Oté Mita, espace créatif enfants, cantine bio, buvette locale..
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Stade Mirmande 26270 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes asso.alzur@gmail.com
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English :
The AL ZUR association is revamping its Guinguette Tropicale and kicking off the season in Mirmande with a festive, friendly, and cultural evening featuring Oté Mitó and Tropiko Sur!! On the program: a concert by Oté Mita, a creative space for kids, an organic food stand, and a local refreshment stand…
L’événement Guinguette Tropicale Mirmande a été mis à jour le 2026-07-03 par Office de Tourisme de la Vallée de la Drôme
À voir aussi à Mirmande (Drôme)
- Exposition Regard, forme et couleur Mirmande 16 juillet 2026