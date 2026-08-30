Informations pratiques

Béziers

IDÉAL CLUB 26000 COUVERTS

Route de Vendres Béziers Hérault

Tarif : 7 – 7 – 13 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-12-04

fin : 2026-12-05

Date(s) :

2026-12-04

Les 26 000 couverts réinventent le music-hall avec un cabaret absurde, déjanté et jubilatoire où tout dérape avec une précision redoutable !

Dignes héritiers de Jacques Tati, des Monty Python et du Muppet Show, les 26 000 couverts réinventent le music-hall avec L’Idéal Club, un cabaret aussi absurde que jubilatoire.

Chorégraphies décalées, musique live, burlesque, satire et numéros improbables s’enchaînent dans un joyeux chaos parfaitement maîtrisé.

Un spectacle déjanté, inventif et virtuose où tout peut arriver… avec une précision redoutable ! .

Route de Vendres Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 28 37 32 contact@herault-culture.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The 26,000-seat venue reinvents music hall with an absurd, off-the-wall, and exhilarating cabaret where everything goes off the rails with terrifying precision!

L’événement IDÉAL CLUB 26000 COUVERTS Béziers a été mis à jour le 2026-08-30 par 34 ADT34