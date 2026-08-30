IDÉAL CLUB 26000 COUVERTS Béziers
vendredi 4 décembre 2026 · Béziers
Informations pratiques
Béziers
IDÉAL CLUB 26000 COUVERTS
Route de Vendres Béziers Hérault
Tarif : 7 – 7 – 13 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-12-04
fin : 2026-12-05
Date(s) :
2026-12-04
Les 26 000 couverts réinventent le music-hall avec un cabaret absurde, déjanté et jubilatoire où tout dérape avec une précision redoutable !
Dignes héritiers de Jacques Tati, des Monty Python et du Muppet Show, les 26 000 couverts réinventent le music-hall avec L’Idéal Club, un cabaret aussi absurde que jubilatoire.
Chorégraphies décalées, musique live, burlesque, satire et numéros improbables s’enchaînent dans un joyeux chaos parfaitement maîtrisé.
Un spectacle déjanté, inventif et virtuose où tout peut arriver… avec une précision redoutable ! .
Route de Vendres Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 28 37 32 contact@herault-culture.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The 26,000-seat venue reinvents music hall with an absurd, off-the-wall, and exhilarating cabaret where everything goes off the rails with terrifying precision!
L’événement IDÉAL CLUB 26000 COUVERTS Béziers a été mis à jour le 2026-08-30 par 34 ADT34
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