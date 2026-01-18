Immersion aquatique La Pointe des Sardinaux Sainte-Maxime

Immersion aquatique

La Pointe des Sardinaux 1 avenue Général Touzet du Vigier Sainte-Maxime Var

Tarif : 11 – 11 – 11 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-21

fin : 2026-08-21

Date(s) :

2026-08-21

Découvrez les trésors sous-marins de Sainte-Maxime

.

La Pointe des Sardinaux 1 avenue Général Touzet du Vigier Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 94 55 70 30 contact@golfe-sainttropez.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Balade aquatique à la Pointe des Sardinaux

Discover the underwater treasures of Sainte-Maxime



Join us on a unique adventure to discover the wonders hidden beneath the surface of the Mediterranean Sea! Our marine trail, located in the Pointe des Sardinaux nature reserve in Sainte-Maxime, offers an immersive experience for all the family. Accompanied by a qualified guide, you’ll explore the underwater treasures, from the Posidonia meadows to the anemone garden, not forgetting the fascinating inhabitants such as octopus, girelles and starfish.



HIGHLIGHTS



– Breathtaking panorama: enjoy a spectacular view of the Esterel and the Gulf of Saint-Tropez, enhanced by the charming coastal villages.

– Environmental education: seven buoys line the course, equipped with underwater panels presenting the diversity of Mediterranean flora and fauna. An underwater orientation table allows you to fully appreciate the coastal landscape.

– Expert guidance: specialist guides will share their knowledge of the marine environment, helping you to better understand the species you encounter.

– Safety and accessibility: the activity is suitable for all ages and skill levels. Commentary is available in French and English. Children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult.



PRACTICAL INFORMATION:



– Duration of the activity: approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes, including between 35 and 50 minutes in the water depending on weather conditions.

– Recommended equipment: mask, snorkel, sun cream, bottle of water and snack. Fins and thermal protection are recommended for younger or more sensitive children.

– Booking essential: make sure you reserve your place in advance.

– Meeting point: at the entrance to Pointe des Sardinaux, 15 minutes before the start of the aquatic walk.

– Entry requirements: participants must bring their own snorkelling equipment (fins, mask and snorkel). Closed-toe shoes are recommended. There are no changing rooms, so please avoid bringing valuables.

– Parking: limited parking is available close to Pointe des Sardinaux.

L’événement Immersion aquatique Sainte-Maxime a été mis à jour le 2026-01-16 par Office de tourisme de Sainte Maxime