IMPROVISATION THÉÂTRALE Chastanier
IMPROVISATION THÉÂTRALE Chastanier mardi 21 juillet 2026.
Chastanier
IMPROVISATION THÉÂTRALE
Chastanier Lozère
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Participation libre
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-21
fin : 2026-07-21
Date(s) :
2026-07-21
La Boîte à Deux Têtes vous invite pour une soirée d’improvisation théâtrale. Ensemble, ils improvisent, leur complicité n’est plus à démontrer.
Spectacle humour, tout public. Entrée au chapeau.
Soirée pizza au camping.
La Boîte à Deux Têtes vous invite pour une soirée d’improvisation théâtrale. Ensemble, ils improvisent, leur complicité n’est plus à démontrer.
Spectacle humour, tout public. Entrée au chapeau.
Soirée pizza au camping. .
Chastanier 48300 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 66 69 53 04
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
La Boîte à Deux Têtes invites you to an evening of theatrical improvisation. Together, they improvise, their complicity no longer in question.
Comedy show, all audiences. Admission by hat.
Pizza evening at the campsite.
L’événement IMPROVISATION THÉÂTRALE Chastanier a été mis à jour le 2026-06-05 par 48-OT Langogne
À voir aussi à Chastanier (Lozère)
- SORTIES INITIATION À L’ASTRONOMIE Chastanier 7 juillet 2026