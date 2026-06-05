Chastanier

IMPROVISATION THÉÂTRALE

Chastanier Lozère

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Participation libre

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-21

fin : 2026-07-21

Date(s) :

2026-07-21

La Boîte à Deux Têtes vous invite pour une soirée d’improvisation théâtrale. Ensemble, ils improvisent, leur complicité n’est plus à démontrer.

Spectacle humour, tout public. Entrée au chapeau.

Soirée pizza au camping.

La Boîte à Deux Têtes vous invite pour une soirée d’improvisation théâtrale. Ensemble, ils improvisent, leur complicité n’est plus à démontrer.

Spectacle humour, tout public. Entrée au chapeau.

Soirée pizza au camping. .

Chastanier 48300 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 66 69 53 04

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

La Boîte à Deux Têtes invites you to an evening of theatrical improvisation. Together, they improvise, their complicity no longer in question.

Comedy show, all audiences. Admission by hat.

Pizza evening at the campsite.

L’événement IMPROVISATION THÉÂTRALE Chastanier a été mis à jour le 2026-06-05 par 48-OT Langogne