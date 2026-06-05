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IMPROVISATION THÉÂTRALE Chastanier

IMPROVISATION THÉÂTRALE Chastanier

IMPROVISATION THÉÂTRALE Chastanier mardi 21 juillet 2026.

Ville : 48300 Chastanier

Département : Lozère

Début : mardi 21 juillet 2026

Fin : mardi 21 juillet 2026

Tarif : Gratuit Participation libre

Chastanier

IMPROVISATION THÉÂTRALE

Chastanier Lozère

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit
Participation libre

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-21
fin : 2026-07-21

Date(s) :
2026-07-21

La Boîte à Deux Têtes vous invite pour une soirée d’improvisation théâtrale. Ensemble, ils improvisent, leur complicité n’est plus à démontrer.
Spectacle humour, tout public. Entrée au chapeau.
Soirée pizza au camping.
La Boîte à Deux Têtes vous invite pour une soirée d’improvisation théâtrale. Ensemble, ils improvisent, leur complicité n’est plus à démontrer.
Spectacle humour, tout public. Entrée au chapeau.
Soirée pizza au camping.   .

Chastanier 48300 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 66 69 53 04 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

La Boîte à Deux Têtes invites you to an evening of theatrical improvisation. Together, they improvise, their complicity no longer in question.
Comedy show, all audiences. Admission by hat.
Pizza evening at the campsite.

L’événement IMPROVISATION THÉÂTRALE Chastanier a été mis à jour le 2026-06-05 par 48-OT Langogne

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