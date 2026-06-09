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LES SOIRÉES À THÈMES DE L’ÉPHÉMÈRE Lac de Naussac Chastanier

LES SOIRÉES À THÈMES DE L’ÉPHÉMÈRE Lac de Naussac Chastanier

LES SOIRÉES À THÈMES DE L’ÉPHÉMÈRE Lac de Naussac Chastanier mercredi 8 juillet 2026.

Lieu : Lac de Naussac

Adresse : Côte sauvage

Ville : 48300 Chastanier

Département : Lozère

Début : mercredi 8 juillet 2026

Fin : mercredi 26 août 2026

Tarif : Gratuit Adulte

Chastanier

LES SOIRÉES À THÈMES DE L’ÉPHÉMÈRE

Lac de Naussac Côte sauvage Chastanier Lozère

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit
Adulte

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-08
fin : 2026-08-26

Date(s) :
2026-07-08

Les fins de journée prennent une saveur particulière autour du restaurant atypique L’Éphémère, avec sa terrasse face à la piscine, on se retrouve naturellement.
On partage un repas, et on profite de l’animation musiacale…
Les fins de journée prennent une saveur particulière autour du restaurant atypique L’Éphémère, avec sa terrasse face à la piscine, on se retrouve naturellement.
On partage un repas, et on profite de l’animation musiacale…   .

Lac de Naussac Côte sauvage Chastanier 48300 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 66 46 47 06 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The end of the day takes on a special flavor at the atypical L?Éphémère restaurant, with its terrace facing the pool.
We share a meal, and enjoy the musical entertainment…

L’événement LES SOIRÉES À THÈMES DE L’ÉPHÉMÈRE Chastanier a été mis à jour le 2026-06-09 par 48-OT Langogne

À voir aussi à Chastanier (Lozère)