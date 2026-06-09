LES SOIRÉES À THÈMES DE L’ÉPHÉMÈRE Lac de Naussac Chastanier
LES SOIRÉES À THÈMES DE L’ÉPHÉMÈRE Lac de Naussac Chastanier mercredi 8 juillet 2026.
Chastanier
LES SOIRÉES À THÈMES DE L’ÉPHÉMÈRE
Lac de Naussac Côte sauvage Chastanier Lozère
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Adulte
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-08
fin : 2026-08-26
Date(s) :
2026-07-08
Les fins de journée prennent une saveur particulière autour du restaurant atypique L’Éphémère, avec sa terrasse face à la piscine, on se retrouve naturellement.
On partage un repas, et on profite de l’animation musiacale…
Les fins de journée prennent une saveur particulière autour du restaurant atypique L’Éphémère, avec sa terrasse face à la piscine, on se retrouve naturellement.
On partage un repas, et on profite de l’animation musiacale… .
Lac de Naussac Côte sauvage Chastanier 48300 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 66 46 47 06
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The end of the day takes on a special flavor at the atypical L?Éphémère restaurant, with its terrace facing the pool.
We share a meal, and enjoy the musical entertainment…
L’événement LES SOIRÉES À THÈMES DE L’ÉPHÉMÈRE Chastanier a été mis à jour le 2026-06-09 par 48-OT Langogne
À voir aussi à Chastanier (Lozère)
- SORTIES INITIATION À L’ASTRONOMIE Chastanier 7 juillet 2026
- IMPROVISATION THÉÂTRALE Chastanier 21 juillet 2026