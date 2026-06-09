LES SOIRÉES À THÈMES DE L’ÉPHÉMÈRE Lac de Naussac Chastanier

Chastanier

LES SOIRÉES À THÈMES DE L’ÉPHÉMÈRE

Lac de Naussac Côte sauvage Chastanier Lozère

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Adulte

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-08

fin : 2026-08-26

Date(s) :

2026-07-08

Les fins de journée prennent une saveur particulière autour du restaurant atypique L’Éphémère, avec sa terrasse face à la piscine, on se retrouve naturellement.

On partage un repas, et on profite de l’animation musiacale…

Les fins de journée prennent une saveur particulière autour du restaurant atypique L’Éphémère, avec sa terrasse face à la piscine, on se retrouve naturellement.

On partage un repas, et on profite de l’animation musiacale… .

Lac de Naussac Côte sauvage Chastanier 48300 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 66 46 47 06

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English :

The end of the day takes on a special flavor at the atypical L?Éphémère restaurant, with its terrace facing the pool.

We share a meal, and enjoy the musical entertainment…

L’événement LES SOIRÉES À THÈMES DE L’ÉPHÉMÈRE Chastanier a été mis à jour le 2026-06-09 par 48-OT Langogne