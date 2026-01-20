Inauguration Ocean Shape Ocean Shape Arcachon

Arcachon

Inauguration Ocean Shape

Ocean Shape 15 Rue du Maréchal de Lattre de Tassigny Arcachon Gironde

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-06 18:30:00

fin : 2026-06-06 21:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-06

Soirée officielle d’inauguration de la boutique Ocean Shape le samedi 6 juin.

Au programme

DJ set surf vibes, jeu concours, échanges, rencontre avec l’équipe Ocean Shape et Maxime Castillo et moment convivial autour d’un verre et tapas. .

Ocean Shape 15 Rue du Maréchal de Lattre de Tassigny Arcachon 33120 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine oceanshape.arcachon@gmail.com

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English : Inauguration Ocean Shape

L’événement Inauguration Ocean Shape Arcachon a été mis à jour le 2026-05-13 par OT Arcachon