Port-Vendres

INITIATION A LA BOTANIQUE DE LA COTE ROCHEUSE

Port-Vendres Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-22 09:30:00

fin : 2026-05-22

Date(s) :

2026-05-22

Une balade nature accessible pour observer les plantes du littoral rocheux et mieux comprendre les secrets des paysages méditerranéens de la Côte Vermeille.

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Port-Vendres 66660 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 31 10 01 55

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English :

An accessible nature walk to observe the plants of the rocky coastline and better understand the secrets of the Mediterranean landscapes of the Côte Vermeille.

L’événement INITIATION A LA BOTANIQUE DE LA COTE ROCHEUSE Port-Vendres a été mis à jour le 2026-05-13 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE