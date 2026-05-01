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INITIATION A LA BOTANIQUE DE LA COTE ROCHEUSE Port-Vendres

INITIATION A LA BOTANIQUE DE LA COTE ROCHEUSE Port-Vendres

INITIATION A LA BOTANIQUE DE LA COTE ROCHEUSE Port-Vendres vendredi 22 mai 2026.

Ville : 66660 Port-Vendres

Département : Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : vendredi 22 mai 2026

Fin : vendredi 22 mai 2026

Heure de début : 09:30:00

Tarif :

Port-Vendres

INITIATION A LA BOTANIQUE DE LA COTE ROCHEUSE

Port-Vendres Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-22 09:30:00
fin : 2026-05-22

Date(s) :
2026-05-22

Une balade nature accessible pour observer les plantes du littoral rocheux et mieux comprendre les secrets des paysages méditerranéens de la Côte Vermeille.
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Port-Vendres 66660 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 31 10 01 55 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

An accessible nature walk to observe the plants of the rocky coastline and better understand the secrets of the Mediterranean landscapes of the Côte Vermeille.

L’événement INITIATION A LA BOTANIQUE DE LA COTE ROCHEUSE Port-Vendres a été mis à jour le 2026-05-13 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE

À voir aussi à Port-Vendres (Pyrénées-Orientales)