INITIATION A LA BOTANIQUE DE LA COTE ROCHEUSE Port-Vendres
INITIATION A LA BOTANIQUE DE LA COTE ROCHEUSE Port-Vendres vendredi 22 mai 2026.
Port-Vendres
INITIATION A LA BOTANIQUE DE LA COTE ROCHEUSE
Port-Vendres Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-22 09:30:00
fin : 2026-05-22
Date(s) :
2026-05-22
Une balade nature accessible pour observer les plantes du littoral rocheux et mieux comprendre les secrets des paysages méditerranéens de la Côte Vermeille.
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Port-Vendres 66660 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 31 10 01 55
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
An accessible nature walk to observe the plants of the rocky coastline and better understand the secrets of the Mediterranean landscapes of the Côte Vermeille.
L’événement INITIATION A LA BOTANIQUE DE LA COTE ROCHEUSE Port-Vendres a été mis à jour le 2026-05-13 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE
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