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Initiation à la pëche la touche Genac-Bignac

Initiation à la pëche la touche Genac-Bignac vendredi 17 juillet 2026.

Lieu : la touche

Adresse : La Touche de GENAC

Ville : 16170 Genac-Bignac

Département : Charente

Début : vendredi 17 juillet 2026

Fin : vendredi 17 juillet 2026

Heure de début : 09:00:00

Tarif : 4 4 4

Genac-Bignac

Initiation à la pëche

la touche La Touche de GENAC Genac-Bignac Charente

Tarif : 4 – 4 – 4 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-17 09:00:00
fin : 2026-08-06 12:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-07-17 2026-07-28 2026-08-06

Initiation à la pêche
  .

la touche La Touche de GENAC Genac-Bignac 16170 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 17 20 84 11 

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English :

Introduction to fishing

L’événement Initiation à la pëche Genac-Bignac a été mis à jour le 2026-06-05 par Office de Tourisme du Rouillacais

À voir aussi à Genac-Bignac (Charente)