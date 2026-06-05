Initiation à la pëche la touche Genac-Bignac
Initiation à la pëche la touche Genac-Bignac vendredi 17 juillet 2026.
Genac-Bignac
Initiation à la pëche
la touche La Touche de GENAC Genac-Bignac Charente
Tarif : 4 – 4 – 4 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-17 09:00:00
fin : 2026-08-06 12:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-17 2026-07-28 2026-08-06
Initiation à la pêche
.
la touche La Touche de GENAC Genac-Bignac 16170 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 17 20 84 11
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Introduction to fishing
L’événement Initiation à la pëche Genac-Bignac a été mis à jour le 2026-06-05 par Office de Tourisme du Rouillacais
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