Informations pratiques

Campôme

INITIATION À LA SARDANE

Campôme Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-21 18:00:00

fin : 2026-08-21

Date(s) :

2026-08-21

Venez plonger dans la tradition catalane lors d’une initiation à la sardane, suivi d’une repas tiré du sac façon auberge espagnole.

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Campôme 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 23 08 65 23

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Come immerse yourself in Catalan tradition with an introductory session on the sardana, followed by a potluck-style meal.

L’événement INITIATION À LA SARDANE Campôme a été mis à jour le 2026-07-15 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO