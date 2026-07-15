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AGENDA · Campôme

INITIATION À LA SARDANE Campôme

vendredi 21 août 2026 · Campôme

INITIATION À LA SARDANE Campôme

Informations pratiques

Début
vendredi 21 août 2026
Fin
vendredi 21 août 2026
Heure de début
18:00:00
Ville
66500 Campôme
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif

Campôme

INITIATION À LA SARDANE

Campôme Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-21 18:00:00
fin : 2026-08-21

Date(s) :
2026-08-21

Venez plonger dans la tradition catalane lors d’une initiation à la sardane, suivi d’une repas tiré du sac façon auberge espagnole.
  .

Campôme 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 23 08 65 23 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Come immerse yourself in Catalan tradition with an introductory session on the sardana, followed by a potluck-style meal.

L’événement INITIATION À LA SARDANE Campôme a été mis à jour le 2026-07-15 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO

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