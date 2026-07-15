AGENDA · Campôme
INITIATION À LA SARDANE Campôme
vendredi 21 août 2026 · Campôme
Informations pratiques
Campôme
INITIATION À LA SARDANE
Campôme Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-21 18:00:00
fin : 2026-08-21
Date(s) :
2026-08-21
Venez plonger dans la tradition catalane lors d’une initiation à la sardane, suivi d’une repas tiré du sac façon auberge espagnole.
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Campôme 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 23 08 65 23
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Come immerse yourself in Catalan tradition with an introductory session on the sardana, followed by a potluck-style meal.
L’événement INITIATION À LA SARDANE Campôme a été mis à jour le 2026-07-15 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO